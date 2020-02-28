NEW ALBANY — Monthly computer classes at the Floyd County Library are taught by knowledgeable and friendly library staff members. For April 2020, the staff is offering two programming seminars with guest instructor Mike Callahan. Registration is required; please visit the Customer Service Desk or call 812-949-3522 to register for any of the following free classes. You may also register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/.
Computer classes are held in the Library’s Gallery Room unless noted. Please note: before taking classes marked with a (), if you feel you aren’t comfortable with computers or need a refresher, we recommend taking Computer/Typing 101 or Internet Basics/Safety first.
Thursday, April 2, 6 -7:30 p.m.
Take the first steps onto the internet. Topics include: the difference between the internet and the web; searching for things; narrowing searches; and interesting places on the internet. After learning how to navigate it, we will ensure that when you use the web, you are practicing safe skills. Learn about some common misconceptions that are tied to the internet as well as what you can do to protect your computer.
Monday, April 6, 6 -8:15 p.m.
Did you ever want to try your hand at writing code? The Floyd County Library is sponsoring a two-hour seminar introducing the Python programming language. In this seminar, you will develop a discount calculator application, including a graphical user interface (GUI). We will be using real tools and writing real code that will run on your home computers. You will learn about variables, containers, functions, and interactive testing. The only requirement is you must be able to type. Python is recognized as being the best first computer language to learn and is considered to be in the top three of the most popular languages used.
Tuesday, April 7, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Come learn the very basics of Microsoft Word. Our instructor will cover how to open Word, create, edit and save a document, and enter and format your text, as well as changing your margins and paragraph settings and making lists. Once you have created your document, you will learn the steps to print it out.
Thursday, April 9, 6 – 8 p.m.
In this class you will learn the basics of Microsoft Excel, including an overview of the beginning functions of Excel. You will learn how to open, create and save an Excel document, get a layout of the different tools, and find out the basic spreadsheet concepts and how to do some beginning data entry and formatting.
Tuesday, April 14, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
Build on what you learned in Beginner Word in this informative class. You will learn how to use different design templates that Word has available, how to use various formatting tools, and pick up some tips and tricks to make creating your document easier.
Thursday, April 16, 6 – 8 p.m.
This class will build on what you learned in Beginner Excel, delving deeper into the concepts of Excel and its formatting. In addition, you will focus more on finishing your worksheet and how to utilize cell references between worksheets. To finish, the instructor will cover conditional formatting and formulas that use cell references and basic mathematical calculations.
Tuesday, April 21, 6 – 8 p.m.
Have you recently received a new tablet and don’t know how to set up your email? Or maybe a new smartphone and need help installing apps? BYOD (or Bring Your Own Device) class gives patrons an opportunity to discuss, in an informal setting, any questions regarding their devices. When signing up, please provide as much detail about your device and questions you have as possible (example, what kind of device is it, the brand, the operating system, etc.) so we can help as quickly as possible.
Thursday, April 23, 6 – 8 p.m.
Continuing on the basis of Beginner and Intermediate Excel, this class will introduce Excel Charts. We will also cover creating a clean, attractive printout of your spreadsheets. At the end, we will go over any questions you may have from this and/or previous Excel classes.
Monday, April 27, 6 – 8:15 p.m.
This two-hour seminar will be an expansion of the concepts introduced in Programming on Purpose 1. You will learn about Python refactoring, more advanced GUI design, and error trapping as we develop a passer rating calculator. While attendance of the first seminar is recommended, it is not required, especially if you have some experience writing code, not necessarily Python. Knowing how to type is a must.
The Central Library is located at 180 West Spring St. in downtown New Albany, and is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Galena Digital Library is located at 6954 Hwy 150 in Floyds Knobs and is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Visit the library online at www.floydlibrary.org and www.facebook.com/NAFCPL for more information on library programs and services.
