Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.