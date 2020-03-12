NEW ALBANY — LifeSpan Resources, Inc. has been awarded a 3-year accreditation of case management for Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations with standards that improve the quality of utilization management, member connections, Medicaid services and benefits, member rights, population health management, credentialing and other components of health care. The accreditation places important weight on measuring participant-rated experience and health outcomes.
“Earning this accreditation demonstrates LifeSpan Resource’s dedication to the delivery of care in a person-centered and integrated manner to help individuals function optimally in their preferred setting,” said Angela Marino, LifeSpan’s chief operating officer, in a news release. “These standards are set high to encourage us to continuously enhance the quality of the services we deliver.”
“This very prestigious award is the culmination of two years of diligent effort," LifeSpan Chief Executive Officer Lora Clark said in the release. "Angela and her team worked countless hours to obtain this accreditation. It just shows our dedication to creating an environment of continuous quality improvement within our agency.”
LifeSpan Resources is the designated Area Agency on Aging for the Indiana counties of Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Scott counties whose mission is “Promoting Independent Living for People of all Ages.”
For more information on LifeSpan Resources, please visit the agency’s website at www.lsr14.org.
