NEW ALBANY — Lucy Koesters, chief business development officer of LifeSpan Resources in New Albany, announced that more than $ 3,500 was raised in just one day, thanks to the generosity of Samtec Cares and individual donors.
The money raised will be used to purchase toilet paper that will be delivered to the 800 meals on wheels clients that LifeSpan serves over the coming weeks. Masterson’s Catering, a partner with LifeSpan in preparing and delivering the meals, will deliver the toilet paper to the clients at no charge.
Meals to Go! is a program that provides weekly frozen meal delivery to the homebound of Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Scott counties. All of the meals are prepared locally by Masterson’s Catering of Louisville.
“The money raised will be enough to provide toilet paper for these individuals for the next several weeks,” Koesters said in a news release. "And we are so thankful to have community minded organizations like Samtec and others, that so quickly accepted the challenge and provided the funds to make this happen."
For more information or if assistance is needed for meals, transportation or in-home services, please call LifeSpan at 812-948-8330 and ask to speak to an Options Counselor. Referrals can also be made through the agency’s web site: www.lsr14.org
