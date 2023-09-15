Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Glasscock, Charles Louis — Visitation service 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Johnson, Jerry Theodore — 1 p.m. Monday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Grosheider, David Lee — Gathering of friends 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Lee, Evelyn June (Riker) — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Sheets, Mary Elaine — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Utz, Ruth V. — 5 p.m. Sunday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Lee, Paul Ray — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Weathers Funeral Home, Salem

