Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Glasscock, Charles Louis — Visitation service 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Johnson, Jerry Theodore — 1 p.m. Monday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Grosheider, David Lee — Gathering of friends 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Lee, Evelyn June (Riker) — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Sheets, Mary Elaine — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Utz, Ruth V. — 5 p.m. Sunday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Lee, Paul Ray — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Weathers Funeral Home, Salem
