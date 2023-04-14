NEW ALBANY — It’s something none of us want to think about, but the reality is many will face the decision on whether to continue or discontinue long-term life support care for a loved one facing end-of-life issues.
The decision sometimes has to be made quickly.
“A lot of families are left in the situation where they don’t know what their loved one wants or they don’t have anything to hold on to from their loved one that states ‘this is what I want,’” said Baptist Health Floyd palliative care social worker Russ Bryan.
“It is such an emotionally stressful time to have that decision dumped in your lap. Living wills give us a general understanding of what kind of care someone would want if they were in an irrecoverable situation. Having that piece of paper saying ‘I do not want to be on long-term life support’ can be the final assurance the family needs to make a decision.”
That is why living wills, or advance directives, are so important. It gives the family the assurance that the decision they are making is what their loved one wants.
“Living wills affirm that the patient does not want to go on long-term life support,” Bryan said. “A basic living will says ‘Do everything you can, but if it gets to the point where I am going to be on long-term life support, then don’t do that.’”
Bryan says he works with patients, young and old, who face chronic illnesses and those “in really bad shape.” He said completing a basic living will takes less than five minutes.
The state of Indiana does offer a POST form that requires a physician’s signature and carries more authority. A typical living only requires two witnesses who are not related and 18 or older.
“Living wills are highly interpretable and a POST form is another type of living will that is a little more concrete and is the best one,” Bryan said.
Bryan has had many tough conversations with families about the care route they want to choose when their loved one is unable to make that decision. He also talks to patients facing those decisions about the importance of a living will.
“My focus is having conversations that are more of a therapeutic, emotional nature. They can be tough conversations,” he said. “They can be emotional and sometimes the patient can get angry.
“Every family member wants the best possible care for their loved one. They never want to feel like they are giving up on their loved one. Having conversations with families and patients about what their care goals are — how they want to live their life and how do those align with the options doctors are giving them. If the patient is unable to make decisions then we will refer to families on those things and sort through what they know about what their loved one would want, and consult advance directives.”
Bryan said everyone should consider having a living will. He would like it to become routine, like getting a driver’s license.
“It’s essential that any physician in this hospital that is going to care for patients needs to know what their preferences are. For many of these patients they have gotten to the point where they can’t express themselves so that document can do so much to be able to guide their care the way the patient would want,” Bryan said.
