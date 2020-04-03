SOUTHERN INDIANA – While we are all practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, local government boards have to find creative ways to meet to conduct business.
Next week many are holding virtual meetings where board or council members can participate from their homes and the public is also invited to participate in the proceedings.
River Ridge Development Authority
The River Ridge Development Authority canceled its March 16 meeting due to concerns about potential spread of coronavirus at public gatherings. However, the RRDA has rescheduled a virtual board meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, April 6.
Those interested in participating in the monthly meeting can access information from the River Ridge website, riverridgecc.com, where the official meeting notice is posted.
Floyd County Commissioners
Floyd County Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Those wishing to join the meeting are asked to call 1-773-917-3399 and the conference ID is 430 087 966# .
The commissioners are expected to make an appointment to the Floyd County Economic Development Commission and approve funds to the Legacy Foundation.
Clarksville Town Council
The Clarksville Town Council will meet at 7 p.m., April 7, but access to the council chambers will be limited. Audio access to the meeting will be available by calling 1-646-749-3112, and the access code is 575-803-277 .
New Albany City Council
Meeting for April 6 has been canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.