SOUTHERN INDIANA — School districts in Clark and Floyd counties have enough bus drivers to cover their routes, but local officials say there is always a need for more substitute drivers.
Students will soon be waiting at bus stops as school prepares to start in Clark and Floyd counties. Eric Reid, transportation director for New Albany- Floyd County Consolidated School Corp., said while the school district is in a good shape in terms of its full-time driver staffing, it is not finished looking for substitute bus drivers.
"We'll take as many sub drivers as we can get," he said. "Our regular full-time routes are staffed, but we'd take another five to 10 subs, at least."
He said NAFCS is constantly hiring and training substitute bus drivers. At the end of the 2018-2019 school year, nine full-time bus drivers resigned or quit, and the district filled those positions with former substitute drivers.
Filling bus driver positions poses some challenges in terms of "just getting people here that want to drive and be on the bus with the students," but the full-time benefits with part-time hours are appealing to employees, Reid said. Many drivers work part-time hours between the two routes, Reid said, and they even have business owners who drive buses to receive the full-time benefits.
"Typically when you say, do you want to be a bus driver, that's not a highly sought-after job," he said. "It's kind of a part-time deal, but it's a full-time job in terms of benefits and pay. Typically, you drive about four hours a day, and for a lot of jobs, that's part-time, but [as a bus driver] you get full-time benefits."
NAFCS is among the local school districts that have increased its pay in recent years to attract new bus drivers — the district pays $20 an hour for a substitute bus driver and $22.76 for the full-time drivers. In addition, NAFCS is using air conditioned buses this year to make the job more appealing to potential employees.
"We're hoping with the AC buses we might get a new pool of drivers coming in," he said.
Chad Schenk, director of transportation at Greater Clark County Schools, said while the school district has a few driver positions open, it has enough drivers for the beginning of the year. He said the open routes will likely be filled by substitute drivers, and the district hopes to employ more substitute teachers.
The starting pay for Greater Clark bus drivers is currently $16 an hour with full-time benefits, and there have been pay increases for the position in recent years. The district has a good retention rate for bus drivers, Schenk said, and since the district offers on-the-job training, new hires can get started right away, he said.
Karie Kahafer, transportation coordinator at West Clark County Schools, said things are running smoothly in terms of bus driver staffing, and they have enough drivers to cover the routes. About three years ago, the school district increased pay to attract more candidates.
"We've had some new drivers that we're excited about, and we're always looking for more obviously," she said. "But at the moment we're OK."
She said she would like to have at least two more substitute drivers on staff — they have three substitutes currently, including one with a varying schedule.
Clarksville Community Schools also has open positions for substitute drivers on its website. However, Scott Gardner, director of transportation, said in a statement the district has not had to replace a driver in five years, and it is "blessed to have a consistent and experience driver roster."
Schenk said Greater Clark promotes the benefits offered with its bus driver positions to attract job candidates, particularly those who might have negative perceptions of the job.
"We try marketing all of the benefits and putting that on different social media [platforms]," he said. "Because a lot of times people have a perception of what school bus driving looks like, and a lot of times, that's not fairly accurate. They fear the worst I think, and they only hear, sometimes, the stories that they want to hear. So we're letting them know about the benefits and letting them know how enjoyable it is really working with the overwhelming majority of our kids and how it is flexible."
