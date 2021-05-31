Local students preparing to become teachers are among this year's recipients of the state's Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Reps. Steve Davisson (R-Salem) and Zach Payne (R-Charlestown).
The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation supported by Davisson, awards $7,500 annually to 200 high-achieving students who commit to teaching in the state for at least 5 years after graduating college.
"These scholarships encourage students to enter the teaching field and stay in our communities," Davisson said. "This program is a great way to alleviate some of the potential financial burdens of college so they can focus on growing their skills."
More than 400 students applied, and these Clark, Jefferson and Scott County students are among this year's 200 scholarship recipients:
· Emma Jones, Henryville Jr-Sr High School;
· Riley Nunn, Henryville Jr-Sr High School;
· Clayton Seals, Southwestern High School;
· Jillian Smith, Scottsburg Senior High School;
· Anna Spicer, Henryville Jr-Sr High School; and
· Gracie True, Madison Consolidated High School.
"Teachers are important leaders in both our schools and communities," Payne said. "They have a pivotal role in influencing our young learners, and these scholarships help keep some of the best future educators in our Hoosier classrooms."
Those qualifying for the renewable scholarship totaling up to $30,000 must graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.
To learn more and apply for the next round of scholarships opening in the fall, visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher.
