Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT/10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following counties, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Lincoln, Logan, Madison, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Russell, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Trimble, Warren, Washington and Woodford. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT/10 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow moving or stationary storm movement will enhance localized rainfall amounts for some areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&