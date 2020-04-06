LOUISVILLE — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer confirmed Jefferson County’s largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases.
During his daily video briefing Monday, the mayor reported 59 new cases, bringing the county total to 372. He also confirmed three more deaths. A total of 23 residents have now died from the coronavirus, according to newsgathering partner WAVE 3 News .
Fischer added that even under normal circumstances, saying goodbye to a loved one is painful, let alone in the current environment.
“Some folks are dying in the hospital, and we can’t even go and visit them," he said.
The mayor also said he’s received reports of people still having parties despite the several weeks’ worth of pleas from city, state and federal leaders to practice social distancing and staying home.
“We’re in this public health crisis, and you want to throw a party?” Fischer asked. "Come on. It’s not smart. It’s not about trusting anybody because you don’t know what their health condition is. You’re risking the lives of your family and friends ... It’s not worth it. "
Fischer said 44 of the city’s first responders — police and corrections officers, firefighters, etc. — have been tested. Four have tested positive (three LMPD officers and one LMDC officer), 22 are in quarantine “due to exposure to someone” with the coronavirus and the remaining 18 have been “screened off” either because they’re awaiting their test results or are waiting to be tested, the mayor said.
