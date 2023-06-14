Thanks to Ford Motor Company, dads will receive free admission to the Louisville Zoo on Ford’s Father’s Day, June 18. The Zoo celebrates animal dads year-round, but on this day, they will highlight some of the most recent and popular fathers including babirusa Albus, zebra Gibbs and surrogate gorilla dad Casey.
Dads may simply inform the attendant at the Zoo’s entrance gate as they enter for free admission.
The Zoo encourages others visiting with dad to purchase tickets and parking online in advance for quick entry and the best prices.
The Zoo is open daily year-round. Spring/summer hours are 10 a.m. ─ 5 p.m. (enjoy the Zoo until 6 p.m.).
The Zoo is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Go to louisvillezoo.org for more info.
