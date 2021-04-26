LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — Despite Churchill Downs’ 50% capacity cap for the Kentucky Derby, many local milliners and hat shops are moving full speed ahead as out-of-state customers and last-minute locals select their Derby hats five days before the big day.
“Unexpectedly, it’s been crazy,” said Rachel Bell, co-owner of The Hat Girls. “We had no idea what to expect going into this year after COVID and also still being in COVID, but it’s been booming.”
The Hat Girls told WAVE 3 News the company has already met the same numbers from 2019, but not without some challenges the year prior.
“2020 was a rollercoaster,” Bell said. “March 13 we were opening that weekend to open for the Derby season and we ended up closing due to the start of the lockdown.”
On the plus side, because The Hat Girls sold a few hats and fascinators last year, their inventory is up for 2021; the majority of their customers are ordering from out-of-state, which Bell said is not typical.
Bell and co-owner, Kate Smith spent Monday packing up orders to ship out-of-state and answering phone calls from inquiring customers.
