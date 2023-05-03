SOUTHERN INDIANA – Tuesday’s municipal primary saw an incumbent mayor advance to the general election, a councilman ousted by three votes and several political newcomers win their races.
There were only a few contested races in Clark County and Floyd County, as voter turnout was low. Floyd County had a turnout of 8.7% and Clark County just 3%.
Clarksville had the bulk of the challenged primary races with several town council seats contested.
Mike Mustain – the town’s current District 4 council representative – was ousted in the Democratic primary for two at-large seats. Mustain tallied 385 votes, three behind Janne Newland according to the unofficial Clark County Clerk’s Office results. Bob McEwen was first in the at-large primary with 424 votes.
Newland and McEwen advance to join Republicans Jennifer Voignier and David Worrall in the general election for at-large town council. The four candidates are seeking two spots on the council.
In other contested Clarksville primary contests, Tony Munich defeated Christian Barrera in the Democratic race for council District 1. Munich received 151 votes to Barrera’s 61. Munich advances to face Republican Tim Hauber in the general election.
In District 2, Adam Rayborn defeated Kenny Brown in the Democratic primary. Rayborn garnered 51 votes, and Brown received 36. Rayborn doesn’t have an opponent in the District 2 general election contest, though Republicans could select a candidate via caucus.
In the Republican primary for council District 5, Bob Stotts won with 49 votes. Dustin Kavanaugh tallied 42 votes and Troy Cox received seven. Stotts will face Democrat Laura DeMent in the November election.
In Jeffersonville, Evan Stoner, Jacky Snelling and John Perkins advanced to the November general election by finishing in the top three for Democrat city council at-large. Stoner was first with 684 votes, followed by Snelling with 590 and Perkins with 450. Jim Moon III finished in fourth place with 365 votes.
The three Democrats will join Republicans Matt Owen, Scott Hawkins and Malinda Colvin Mackenzie in the November council at-large race for three seats.
Democrat incumbent Jeff Gahan easily won his primary contest for New Albany mayor against challenger Dylan Rash. Gahan, who is seeking his fourth term as mayor, garnered 1,213 votes to Rash’s 322. Gahan will face eight-term state House Rep. Ed Clere, a Republican, in the general election.
In the only other contested New Albany primary race, Christopher FitzGerald defeated Ken Brooks in the Democratic contest for the city council District 4 seat. FitzGerald received 110 votes to Brooks’ 87.
May 19 is the deadline for filing a recount petition. July 3 is the deadline for Republican or Democratic parties to select by caucus candidates to fill vacant races for the Nov. 7 general election.
