NEW ALBANY — Dr. Kelly A. Ryan, Dean of the School of Social Sciences and professor of history at Indiana University Southeast, will present "Everyday Crimes: Social Violence and Civil Rights in Early America," a Lunch and Learn talk at the Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 East Spring St., New Albany.
The event will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, from noon to 1 p.m.
Ryan will discuss the struggles of early American women, children, servants, and enslaved people who regularly feared violence against them. Lunch and Learn is free, but registration is required here: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6426342.
The Carnegie provides beverages and attendees may bring a lunch. Ryan’s book of the same title, published by NYU Press in 2019, is set in the American Revolution and Early National Era. She tells the stories of legally and socially dependent people — free and enslaved African Americans, married white women, and servants in New York and Massachusetts — who resisted violence in a society that privileged the abusers. Ryan is also the author of "Regulating Passion: Sexuality and Patriarchal Rule in Massachusetts, 1700-1830," and her areas of expertise include race, gender, sexuality, and violence in early United States history.
Ryan has been honored for her teaching and has won four Trustees Teaching Awards.
