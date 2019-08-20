A VIOLENT PAST

JOSEPH OBERHANSLEY'S CRIMINAL PAST

• March 2000 — Pleads guilty to manslaughter and attempted homicide in Salt Lake County, Utah, sentenced up to 15 years

• July 10, 2012 — Paroled by the Utah Board of Pardons

• March 10, 2013 — Arrested for incident in which police say he was strangling a man

• May 28, 2013 — Charged with speeding infraction in Clark County

• July 29, 2013 — Charged with strangulation, resisting arrest in March incident

• July 21, 2014 — Arrested after police say he led them on a multi-state pursuit starting in Jeffersonville

• July 23, 2014 — Charged with criminal recklessness and resisting arrest

• Sept. 11, 2014 — Tammy Joe Blanton found deceased, Oberhansley arrested

• Sept. 15, 2014 — Oberhansley charged with Blanton's murder, held in custody without bond

• Aug. 19, 2019 — Jury selection starts in 2014 murder case. Cases involving 2013 strangulation charge and 2014 criminal recklessness charge are still pending in Clark County.