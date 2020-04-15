JEFFERSONVILLE — A man arrested Tuesday after police say he battered a person and fired gunshots in Jeffersonville Tuesday has been identified.
Jeffersonville Police Detective Isaac Parker confirmed Wednesday that Keith A. Douse is the suspect arrested after police responded at 5:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired at Louise and Long streets.
On arrival, they found the victim, who appeared to have sustained blunt force trauma injuries. No gunshot wounds were detected by responding officers and the victim declined to be treated for injuries at the hospital.
Formal charges were not filed as of Wednesday afternoon; Clark County jail booking records show he was arrested on preliminary charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, pointing a firearm, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Douse was scheduled for an advisement of rights hearing Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1.
