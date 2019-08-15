JEFFERSONVILLE — A man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a well-known Jeffersonville gas station owner during a robbery in October has been sentenced in Clark County.
Antonio McRae could have faced between 45 and 65 years for the killing of Praful Patel, owner of the Stop N Go on Allison Lane. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull requested the maximum sentence of 65 years be dealt; defense attorney Dave Mosley had requested 45.
In the end Senior Judge Steven Fleece weighed out what he saw as the mitigating and aggravating circumstances, and sentenced McRae to 50 years — he may be eligible for a sentence modification after 45.
