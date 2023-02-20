Last Friday, I was scheduled to testify before the Bright Commission, named for its chair, State Senator Bernadette Bright. It didn’t happen.
As before, with a different commission, I was told that, as the hour was late (3 p.m.), the Commission knew what I had to say and therefore it was unnecessary for me to speak.
Why does this happen? It’s rather easy to understand. The economic consultants for the State, the firm of Vague and Vaguer, tell the state to emphasize the absolute, rather than the relative, conditions of the state.
Specifically, between 2011 and 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Indiana gained 360,000 jobs, an increase of 10%, the 20th highest percent among the 50 states.
That sounds mighty fine… until you learn the nation’s rate of job growth was 14.2% and we fell from having 2.04% of all American jobs, to 1.96%.
Senator Bright would counter, if I testified, I was splitting hairs because both those numbers round off to 2%. Then, she would point out that Compensation per job in Indiana and in the U.S. grew at virtually the same rate between 2011 and 2021. Which was true. But would she ignore the meaning of that reality? Indiana’s Compensation per job remained stuck at 12% below the national level.
As soon I would make that fact clear, I’d hear the oldest of Hoosier refrains, “But our cost of living is lower than elsewhere.” And I’d have to remind the Commission that the mortgage company is concerned with your salary as an indicator of your ability to buy the house you chose.
When you got that job, did the application ask how much you paid on your mortgage or for rent? No! Your housing expense does not figure into your compensation, except in the palaver of the HR manager.
In my testimony, I could not have ignored the value of output (GDP per job) by Hoosier workers in 2011 was 5% below the national average, and sank to 10% below by 2021. Whereas this measure of productivity rose by almost 50% for the average American job, in Indiana it increased by 42%.
What does this mean? If you listen to the condescending economic developers, they tell us the fault is our workforce. Compared to other places, we’re told, we don’t have the skills necessary for today’s high tech, STEM jobs.
Could it be, the problem is with the employers, the companies so comfortable, so complicit with our General Assembly? Could it be that they are not making the investments, including education, in this Hoosier Holyland needed to improve our workers’ productivity?
Why? It could be today’s employers don’t like the consequences of the Scrooge McDuck policies their predecessors supported that have turned the state into a sinkhole.
