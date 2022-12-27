There many imbalances in our economic environment. Unemployed people here and too few workers there.
Part of those imbalances are because the skills available here are not needed here, hence unemployment or a shortage of jobs. Or it could be the skills wanted there aren’t available there, hence a labor shortage.
Sometimes here and there are the exact same place.
Often these imbalances are adjusted by people moving from here to there. Other times, they just commute from here to there.
Too often, however, the imbalances are not geographic but involve skill sets that take time to adjust. Skill/experience imbalances require training, time and money.
Employers sometimes will pay relocation expenses. In rare cases, they will pay for training or the acquisition of experience. Most of the time, employers expect the workers or the government to bear the costs. Some employers will share the cost of commuting by offering “free” parking or an allowance for transit.
How big are these imbalances in this state? Indiana had 3,971,600 jobs and 3,282,400 residents who were employed in 2019. That’s 121 jobs for every 100 resident workers. (Again, 2019 data are pre-Covid and offer a more representative time than the present.)
This apparent 700,000 imbalance could be partially explained by some people holding one or more jobs and/or more people commuting from elsewhere to Indiana.
Those are fine suppositions, but the real reason may be the number of jobs reported by BEA/BLS et al from the records of employers is different from the report of the BLS/Census household survey. Two different sources, collected from two different populations, at two different time periods.
It happens every month and nobody bothers about it. The monthly jobs report and the monthly unemployment rate have the same problem, but we go along with it. Why?
Because some number is better than no number at all. Your turkey thermometer may be off, but you still get a good indication of how well done the bird is. We learn to use the numbers we have.
In Marion County there were 161 jobs per 100 employed residents in 2019. You can see it in the daily morning inflow and evening outflow of cars.
In Newton County the figure was 73 jobs per 100 employed residents. Fulton and Porter counties were just about perfectly balanced at 100 jobs per 100 resident workers.
In 51 counties, the figures were over 100, with Dubois (157) numerically just behind Marion. In 41 counties, the figures were below 100, with Morgan (68), geographically right next to Marion.
We are a state where most counties depend on their neighbors for jobs or workers. Why do they compete with each other instead of cooperating?
