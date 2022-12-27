There many imbalances in our economic environment. Unemployed people here and too few workers there.
Part of those imbalances are because the skills available here are not needed here, hence unemployment or a shortage of jobs. Or it could be the skills wanted there aren’t available there, hence a labor shortage.
Sometimes here and there are the exact same place.
Often these imbalances are adjusted by people moving from here to there. Other times, they just commute from here to there.
Too often, however, the imbalances are not geographic but involve skill sets that take time to adjust. Skill/experience imbalances require training, time and money.
Employers sometimes will pay relocation expenses. In rare cases, they will pay for training or the acquisition of experience. Most of the time, employers expect the workers or the government to bear the costs. Some employers will share the cost of commuting by offering “free” parking or an allowance for transit.
How big are these imbalances in this state? Indiana had 3,971,600 jobs and 3,282,400 residents who were employed in 2019. That’s 121 jobs for every 100 resident workers. (Again, 2019 data are pre-Covid and offer a more representative time than the present.)
This apparent 700,000 imbalance could be partially explained by some people holding one or more jobs and/or more people commuting from elsewhere to Indiana.
Those are fine suppositions, but the real reason may be the number of jobs reported by BEA/BLS et al from the records of employers is different from the report of the BLS/Census household survey. Two different sources, collected from two different populations, at two different time periods.
It happens every month and nobody bothers about it. The monthly jobs report and the monthly unemployment rate have the same problem, but we go along with it. Why?
Because some number is better than no number at all. Your turkey thermometer may be off, but you still get a good indication of how well done the bird is. We learn to use the numbers we have.
In Marion County there were 161 jobs per 100 employed residents in 2019. You can see it in the daily morning inflow and evening outflow of cars.
In Newton County the figure was 73 jobs per 100 employed residents. Fulton and Porter counties were just about perfectly balanced at 100 jobs per 100 resident workers.
In 51 counties, the figures were over 100, with Dubois (157) numerically just behind Marion. In 41 counties, the figures were below 100, with Morgan (68), geographically right next to Marion.
We are a state where most counties depend on their neighbors for jobs or workers. Why do they compete with each other instead of cooperating?
Data for all 92 counties in Indiana:
Data for EOP 12-26-22
Source:
BEA from BLS, et al
BLS from Census
Col. C / Col .E x 100
2019
Total number of jobs
Number of employed residents
Jobs per 100 employed residents*
GeoCode
GeoName
18000
Indiana
3,971,608
Rank
3,282,448
Rank
121
Rank*
18001
Adams
20,722
38
16,929
46
122
18
18003
Allen
249,032
2
181,889
4
137
7
18005
Bartholomew
61,958
14
44,108
18
140
6
18007
Benton
3,712
87
4,396
89
84
21
18009
Blackford
4,382
85
4,820
87
91
30
18011
Boone
44,186
21
35,861
22
123
15
18013
Brown
5,495
83
7,418
79
74
10
18015
Carroll
8,500
72
9,826
67
87
24
18017
Cass
19,026
42
17,470
44
109
38
18019
Clark
68,913
13
60,480
13
114
30
18021
Clay
10,919
59
11,394
62
96
38
18023
Clinton
14,935
54
16,818
47
89
27
18025
Crawford
3,152
90
4,690
88
67
2
18027
Daviess
18,359
45
16,385
48
112
33
18029
Dearborn
20,400
39
25,055
28
81
16
18031
Decatur
18,464
44
15,089
51
122
19
18033
DeKalb
28,135
27
22,111
34
127
13
18035
Delaware
60,119
16
51,643
15
116
25
18037
Dubois
35,586
25
22,705
30
157
3
18039
Elkhart
161,355
6
109,538
6
147
4
18041
Fayette
8,580
71
8,388
76
102
47
18043
Floyd
42,638
22
40,974
20
104
43
18045
Fountain
6,831
78
7,776
78
88
25
18047
Franklin
7,846
75
11,128
63
71
7
18049
Fulton
9,598
67
9,615
68
99.8
41
18051
Gibson
25,331
29
19,140
40
132
11
18053
Grant
34,844
26
30,769
26
113
32
18055
Greene
10,741
60
13,140
61
82
17
18057
Hamilton
213,426
4
183,590
3
116
27
18059
Hancock
36,929
24
40,094
21
92
32
18061
Harrison
15,781
52
19,861
38
79
14
18063
Hendricks
98,661
9
89,345
9
110
35
18065
Henry
17,838
47
21,534
35
83
18
18067
Howard
47,888
20
35,132
24
136
8
18069
Huntington
18,148
46
17,759
43
102
48
18071
Jackson
26,649
28
22,418
33
119
23
18073
Jasper
15,504
53
15,683
50
99
40
18075
Jay
9,994
64
9,176
70
109
37
18077
Jefferson
16,748
50
14,654
53
114
29
18079
Jennings
10,580
61
13,216
59
80
15
18081
Johnson
79,326
12
81,817
11
97
39
18083
Knox
22,388
36
18,019
42
124
14
18085
Kosciusko
50,406
19
41,496
19
121
21
18087
Lagrange
22,750
35
19,544
39
116
26
18089
Lake
247,537
3
218,059
2
114
31
18091
LaPorte
53,246
18
45,604
16
117
24
18093
Lawrence
19,580
41
20,437
36
96
37
18095
Madison
53,869
17
57,004
14
95
34
18097
Marion
771,418
1
479,869
1
161
2
18099
Marshall
24,314
32
22,662
31
107
39
18101
Martin
9,446
68
5,259
85
180
1
18103
Miami
13,124
56
14,764
52
89
28
18105
Monroe
92,511
10
68,277
12
135
9
18107
Montgomery
20,171
40
18,344
41
110
36
18109
Morgan
24,065
33
35,452
23
68
3
18111
Newton
4,849
84
6,635
81
73
9
18113
Noble
24,614
31
23,075
29
107
40
18115
Ohio
1,979
92
3,117
92
63
1
18117
Orange
10,292
63
8,404
75
122
17
18119
Owen
7,899
74
8,965
73
88
26
18121
Parke
5,701
82
6,789
80
84
20
18123
Perry
8,596
70
8,976
72
96
36
18125
Pike
4,155
86
5,944
84
70
5
18127
Porter
84,277
11
83,354
10
101
51
18129
Posey
12,142
58
13,149
60
92
33
18131
Pulaski
6,578
80
6,369
83
103
44
18133
Putnam
18,605
43
16,136
49
115
28
18135
Randolph
9,406
69
10,935
64
86
22
18137
Ripley
16,914
49
13,926
56
121
22
18139
Rush
7,582
77
8,814
74
86
23
18141
St. Joseph
164,079
5
133,631
5
123
16
18143
Scott
10,516
62
10,247
66
103
46
18145
Shelby
24,042
34
22,580
32
106
41
18147
Spencer
9,695
66
10,556
65
92
31
18149
Starke
6,722
79
9,513
69
71
8
18151
Steuben
21,332
37
20,210
37
106
42
18153
Sullivan
7,978
73
7,856
77
102
50
18155
Switzerland
3,419
88
4,877
86
70
6
18157
Tippecanoe
116,450
8
95,360
7
122
20
18159
Tipton
7,612
76
9,114
71
84
19
18161
Union
2,396
91
3,480
91
69
4
18163
Vanderburgh
133,442
7
91,550
8
146
5
18165
Vermillion
5,900
81
6,502
82
91
29
18167
Vigo
60,435
15
44,941
17
134
10
18169
Wabash
16,243
51
14,611
54
111
34
18171
Warren
3,162
89
4,088
90
77
12
18173
Warrick
25,006
30
32,206
25
78
13
18175
Washington
9,957
65
13,393
57
74
11
18177
Wayne
38,959
23
29,957
27
130
12
18179
Wells
14,511
55
14,099
55
103
45
18181
White
12,588
57
13,254
58
95
35
18183
Whitley
17,519
48
17,211
45
102
49
* = Calculated and ranked from unrounded data
BEA = Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Department of Commerce
BLS = Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor
Census = Census Bureau, U.S. Department of Commerce
et al = and others
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.