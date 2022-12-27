Morton Marcus mug

Morton J. Marcus

There many imbalances in our economic environment. Unemployed people here and too few workers there.

Part of those imbalances are because the skills available here are not needed here, hence unemployment or a shortage of jobs. Or it could be the skills wanted there aren’t available there, hence a labor shortage.

Sometimes here and there are the exact same place.

Often these imbalances are adjusted by people moving from here to there. Other times, they just commute from here to there.

Too often, however, the imbalances are not geographic but involve skill sets that take time to adjust. Skill/experience imbalances require training, time and money.

Employers sometimes will pay relocation expenses. In rare cases, they will pay for training or the acquisition of experience. Most of the time, employers expect the workers or the government to bear the costs. Some employers will share the cost of commuting by offering “free” parking or an allowance for transit.

How big are these imbalances in this state? Indiana had 3,971,600 jobs and 3,282,400 residents who were employed in 2019. That’s 121 jobs for every 100 resident workers. (Again, 2019 data are pre-Covid and offer a more representative time than the present.)

This apparent 700,000 imbalance could be partially explained by some people holding one or more jobs and/or more people commuting from elsewhere to Indiana.

Those are fine suppositions, but the real reason may be the number of jobs reported by BEA/BLS et al from the records of employers is different from the report of the BLS/Census household survey. Two different sources, collected from two different populations, at two different time periods.

It happens every month and nobody bothers about it. The monthly jobs report and the monthly unemployment rate have the same problem, but we go along with it. Why?

Because some number is better than no number at all. Your turkey thermometer may be off, but you still get a good indication of how well done the bird is. We learn to use the numbers we have.

In Marion County there were 161 jobs per 100 employed residents in 2019. You can see it in the daily morning inflow and evening outflow of cars.

In Newton County the figure was 73 jobs per 100 employed residents. Fulton and Porter counties were just about perfectly balanced at 100 jobs per 100 resident workers.

In 51 counties, the figures were over 100, with Dubois (157) numerically just behind Marion. In 41 counties, the figures were below 100, with Morgan (68), geographically right next to Marion.

We are a state where most counties depend on their neighbors for jobs or workers. Why do they compete with each other instead of cooperating?

Data for all 92 counties in Indiana:

 
Data for EOP 12-26-22
      
 
Source:
BEA from BLS, et al
BLS from Census
Col. C / Col .E x 100
 
2019
Total number of jobs
Number of  employed residents
Jobs per 100 employed residents*
  
GeoCode
GeoName
18000
Indiana
 3,971,608
 Rank
 3,282,448
Rank
        121
 Rank*
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
18001
Adams
      20,722
38
16,929
          46
        122
18
18003
Allen
    249,032
2
181,889
           4
        137
7
18005
Bartholomew
      61,958
14
44,108
          18
        140
6
18007
Benton
        3,712
87
4,396
          89
          84
21
18009
Blackford
        4,382
85
4,820
          87
          91
30
18011
Boone
      44,186
21
35,861
          22
        123
15
18013
Brown
        5,495
83
7,418
          79
          74
10
18015
Carroll
        8,500
72
9,826
          67
          87
24
18017
Cass
      19,026
42
17,470
          44
        109
38
18019
Clark
      68,913
13
60,480
          13
        114
30
18021
Clay
      10,919
59
11,394
          62
          96
38
18023
Clinton
      14,935
54
16,818
          47
          89
27
18025
Crawford
        3,152
90
4,690
          88
          67
2
18027
Daviess
      18,359
45
16,385
          48
        112
33
18029
Dearborn
      20,400
39
25,055
          28
          81
16
18031
Decatur
      18,464
44
15,089
          51
        122
19
18033
DeKalb
      28,135
27
22,111
          34
        127
13
18035
Delaware
      60,119
16
51,643
          15
        116
25
18037
Dubois
      35,586
25
22,705
          30
        157
3
18039
Elkhart
    161,355
6
109,538
           6
        147
4
18041
Fayette
        8,580
71
8,388
          76
        102
47
18043
Floyd
      42,638
22
40,974
          20
        104
43
18045
Fountain
        6,831
78
7,776
          78
          88
25
18047
Franklin
        7,846
75
11,128
          63
          71
7
18049
Fulton
        9,598
67
9,615
          68
       99.8
41
18051
Gibson
      25,331
29
19,140
          40
        132
11
18053
Grant
      34,844
26
30,769
          26
        113
32
18055
Greene
      10,741
60
13,140
          61
          82
17
18057
Hamilton
    213,426
4
183,590
           3
        116
27
18059
Hancock
      36,929
24
40,094
          21
          92
32
18061
Harrison
      15,781
52
19,861
          38
          79
14
18063
Hendricks
      98,661
9
89,345
           9
        110
35
18065
Henry
      17,838
47
21,534
          35
          83
18
18067
Howard
      47,888
20
35,132
          24
        136
8
18069
Huntington
      18,148
46
17,759
          43
        102
48
18071
Jackson
      26,649
28
22,418
          33
        119
23
18073
Jasper
      15,504
53
15,683
          50
          99
40
18075
Jay
        9,994
64
9,176
          70
        109
37
18077
Jefferson
      16,748
50
14,654
          53
        114
29
18079
Jennings
      10,580
61
13,216
          59
          80
15
18081
Johnson
      79,326
12
81,817
          11
          97
39
18083
Knox
      22,388
36
18,019
          42
        124
14
18085
Kosciusko
      50,406
19
41,496
          19
        121
21
18087
Lagrange
      22,750
35
19,544
          39
        116
26
18089
Lake
    247,537
3
218,059
           2
        114
31
18091
LaPorte
      53,246
18
45,604
          16
        117
24
18093
Lawrence
      19,580
41
20,437
          36
          96
37
18095
Madison
      53,869
17
57,004
          14
          95
34
18097
Marion
    771,418
1
479,869
           1
        161
2
18099
Marshall
      24,314
32
22,662
          31
        107
39
18101
Martin
        9,446
68
5,259
          85
        180
1
18103
Miami
      13,124
56
14,764
          52
          89
28
18105
Monroe
      92,511
10
68,277
          12
        135
9
18107
Montgomery
      20,171
40
18,344
          41
        110
36
18109
Morgan
      24,065
33
35,452
          23
          68
3
18111
Newton
        4,849
84
6,635
          81
          73
9
18113
Noble
      24,614
31
23,075
          29
        107
40
18115
Ohio
        1,979
92
3,117
          92
          63
1
18117
Orange
      10,292
63
8,404
          75
        122
17
18119
Owen
        7,899
74
8,965
          73
          88
26
18121
Parke
        5,701
82
6,789
          80
          84
20
18123
Perry
        8,596
70
8,976
          72
          96
36
18125
Pike
        4,155
86
5,944
          84
          70
5
18127
Porter
      84,277
11
83,354
          10
        101
51
18129
Posey
      12,142
58
13,149
          60
          92
33
18131
Pulaski
        6,578
80
6,369
          83
        103
44
18133
Putnam
      18,605
43
16,136
          49
        115
28
18135
Randolph
        9,406
69
10,935
          64
          86
22
18137
Ripley
      16,914
49
13,926
          56
        121
22
18139
Rush
        7,582
77
8,814
          74
          86
23
18141
St. Joseph
    164,079
5
133,631
           5
        123
16
18143
Scott
      10,516
62
10,247
          66
        103
46
18145
Shelby
      24,042
34
22,580
          32
        106
41
18147
Spencer
        9,695
66
10,556
          65
          92
31
18149
Starke
        6,722
79
9,513
          69
          71
8
18151
Steuben
      21,332
37
20,210
          37
        106
42
18153
Sullivan
        7,978
73
7,856
          77
        102
50
18155
Switzerland
        3,419
88
4,877
          86
          70
6
18157
Tippecanoe
    116,450
8
95,360
           7
        122
20
18159
Tipton
        7,612
76
9,114
          71
          84
19
18161
Union
        2,396
91
3,480
          91
          69
4
18163
Vanderburgh
    133,442
7
91,550
           8
        146
5
18165
Vermillion
        5,900
81
6,502
          82
          91
29
18167
Vigo
      60,435
15
44,941
          17
        134
10
18169
Wabash
      16,243
51
14,611
          54
        111
34
18171
Warren
        3,162
89
4,088
          90
          77
12
18173
Warrick
      25,006
30
32,206
          25
          78
13
18175
Washington
        9,957
65
13,393
          57
          74
11
18177
Wayne
      38,959
23
29,957
          27
        130
12
18179
Wells
      14,511
55
14,099
          55
        103
45
18181
White
      12,588
57
13,254
          58
          95
35
18183
Whitley
      17,519
48
17,211
          45
        102
49
        
 
* = Calculated and ranked from unrounded data
   
 
BEA = Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Department of Commerce
 
 
BLS = Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor
  
 
Census = Census Bureau, U.S. Department of Commerce
  
 
et al = and others

Mr. Marcus is an economist. Reach him at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com. Follow him and John Guy on Who Gets What? wherever podcasts are available or at mortonjohn.libsyn.com

