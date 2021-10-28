Silver Creek senior setter Abby Marks helped lead the volleyball team to its fourth regional title in five years Saturday. She is the Baptist Health Orthopedic Care Athlete of the Week.
Marks compiled 34 assists, three total blocks and one kill in the Dragons' 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 win over Barr-Reeve in the second semifinal of the Class 3A Charlestown Regional in the afternoon.
That night, she had 39 assists, six digs, three kills and an ace in Creek's 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 sweep of Greensburg in the regional final.
"Abby Marks, she was the best player on the floor; she killed it," Silver Creek head coach Jeff Zimmerman said.
The Dragons (23-11) will face No. 1 Brebeuf (30-3) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a semistate match at Columbus East.
Marks will be included in voting for the Baptist Health Athlete of the Month voting which will begin next week.
