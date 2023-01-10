The 30th annual Community Celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Griffin Recreation Center, 1140 Griffin St., New Albany.
Featured guest this year is a gospel musical concert featuring Grammy award nominee Jason Clayborn and his choir the “Atmosphere Changers.” Clayborn is known nationally for writing hit gospel songs including: "Praise Belongs To You, "I Worship You," "You’re All I Need" and "Better."
The concert will be from 2 to 3 p.m. and a formal reception from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
RSVP by calling 812-949-7275
