Hours before His steps to a rugged cross on a hill called Calvary, Jesus gathered His disciples in an Upper Room in Jerusalem. His intentions were to share the Passover with them one final time. The Passover provided the setting for an object lesson about the concept of sacrifice and gave Jesus an opportunity to better describe the purpose of His upcoming sacrifice.
The instruction left the disciples in a bit of a frenzy. The anxious waters of their minds and hearts had become agitated, stirred, fearful and chaotic. As Simon and Garfunkel’s proverbial “bridge,” Jesus appeals to the small group, “Don’t let your hearts be troubled” (John 14:1 NLT). Surely easier said than done.
We act compulsively when our hearts are troubled. We have either seen — or been — the man who first bought a case of surgical masks, then hand sanitizers, then Clorox wipes, then bottled water and now toilet paper. Nielsen data coined the phrase “pandemic pantries” as consumers were poised to purchase a case of the things you need if you are self-quarantined. Don’t let your hearts drive your car off the edge of panic’s cliff.
As Jesus encouraged the disciples to not allow their hearts to be troubled, He offered two distinct pieces of advice which would assure a peaceful heart. First He says foster the growth of your beliefs into trust.
“The Druggists Circular and Chemical Gazette” was a monthly periodical published in New York in the 1800s and 1900s. The circular contained a wide variety of advertisements and articles targeting America’s druggists. One newsworthy clip that appeared in the early 1900s spoke of the achievements of pharmacist J.J. Schott in Galveston, Texas. The notations recognized the filling of “one million original prescriptions” by Schott.
Soon after the article appeared, Schott filled their front store window with all the sheets of paper of their filled prescriptions and a sign: “Trusted One Million Times.”
What does it take to gain your trust?
Many versions of the Scripture translate John 14:1 by saying “Believe in God. Believe also in Me.” The New International Version, The Message, The New Living Translation and a handful of others take the application to its fulfillment. “You trust in God; trust also in Me.”
The Bible encourages us to have the faith of a little child. Trust is at the heart of a child-like faith. Allow the things you believe to put a confident trust in your heart that dispels doubt.
As an adult, we first think of reasons to doubt our beliefs. Prayers that were not answered the way we wished. Times when God seemed absent. People that have let us down. Circumstances that crushed our spirits. There are always reasons to say, “This just won’t work.”
A child-like faith is not weak — it simply doesn’t look for reasons to doubt. Your beliefs should give you reason not to doubt.
Our troubled hearts are also soothed when we realize that Jesus has prepared a place for us. When the world around us is in turmoil, we can become stressed and troubled. We want God to smooth things out for our journey on earth. But God’s biggest concern is not how happy we are here, He wants to see that we reach our final, permanent destination – life with Him in heaven.
Peter and the writer of Hebrews affirm that this world is not our home (1 Peter 2:11-12; Hebrews 13:14-16). We are on a journey.
The Bible uses many analogies to describe the Christian life. Sometimes the Christian is portrayed as a member of a body, intertwined and interacting with one another. The Christian may be described as an athlete, disciplined for the contest, striving to win the prize. The Christian experience is often portrayed as a journey rather than a destination. Characterized by movement, adventure and discovery, life is not a peek from a stationary observation deck.
Have you ever taken an extended trip or vacation? Living life from a suitcase is not ideal. We don’t have all our things. We never have enough space. Many times things go wrong with what we do have. Even though the vacation may be very enjoyable, we long for the day when we can settle back and enjoy the comforts of home.
God is probably more anxious than you are for your journey to be over and for you to be home. He has prepared for that day.
Think of how you get your home ready for family at the Christmas holidays. You decorate the rooms in festive colors. You bring out your treasured dishes. You adorn the tree with special ornaments and lights. You prepare favorite meals, special candies and scrumptious desserts. You want the family to feel welcomed. You want everything to be perfect.
Among the final works of the Dutch master artist Rembrandt is The Return of the Prodigal Son, an oil painting most likely completed within the last two years of his life. The painting depicts the moment of the son’s return to the father described in the parable.
Rembrandt was touched deeply by Jesus’ words in the parable. He made a variety of drawings, etchings and paintings of the parable spanning over three decades. The culmination was this painting. Art historian H.W. Janson writes that The Return of the Prodigal Son “may be Rembrandt’s most moving painting. It is also his quietest – a moment stretching into eternity. So pervasive is the mood of tender silence that the viewer feels a kinship with this group.”
Don’t let your heart be troubled. Trust in God. Jesus has prepared a place for you. The quiet heart rests peacefully at home.
