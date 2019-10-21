“That was a life-changing experience.”
We use that terminology frequently, perhaps even over-use it. Many of the experiences are not life-changing, but choice-limiting. When I make a choice to do this, it rules out my ability to do that. We probably have more of those experiences than anything. In my entire life, I have had less than a handful of experiences that were truly life-changing: witnessing the birth of a child and holding hands with loved ones around a hospital bed as the family matriarch breathed her last breath.
Earlier this month I had another of those momentous experiences. As some of you know, my wife and I had the opportunity to fly to Rome and to enjoy a Mediterranean cruise. Our youngest daughter Rachel is an entertainer for Billboard Magazine’s “Billboard Onboard,” a nightly musical venue on the Holland-America cruise lines. Their newest Pinnacle Class ship, “The Nieuw Statendam,” was our sea-bound home for a little over a week.
One of the highlights of the week was the chance to see and hear our daughter at work. She performed two or three sets of music most nights, showcasing songs from different decades or specific genres like country or the British Invasion. It was fun to see how she has grown up, how world travel has changed her, and to notice how well she does her job. On a ship of 1,500 people, she was one of a handful of celebrities.
The cruise was our first venture traveling on a ship and our first time out of the country. Of course, many things that we did were brand new experiences for us. But some left impressions that will last a lifetime.
Our cruise started in Rome and sailed south around the boot of Italy, touching close to Malta and the Mediterranean and then through the Ionian and Adriatic Seas to port in Croatia and Montenegro. We then spent several days porting among the Greek isles before returning to the Italian cities of Naples and Rome.
The trip provided a premier school master in the esteemed institute of cultural differences. But I walked away with a ship-brewed PhD in communication. So many lessons were learned from what we could and could not hear. There is much that brings us together. It actually takes more work to keep us apart.
Our room had a television and a couple of handfuls of stations were available, though most on a delayed basis. ESPN, HGTV, the FOOD network and the TRAVEL channels were showing programs that had aired over a week earlier. The closest thing to live TV was a broadcast of news from the BBC three or four time zones west. Internet was available at a premium cost, but actual service was incredibly spotty. Weak cell phone services were available in Rome and in Athens.
On our trip I was thankful for what I did not hear. Not once was I interrupted by a Trump tweet or a Pelosi impeachment threat. When a European spoke of Trump, they shrugged their shoulders and rolled their eyes, muttering, “Americans.” No one in Greece cared whether Matt Bevin or Andy Beshear was telling the truth. I didn’t have to listen to the Courier-Journal telling me which one is a flailing loser. Better still, no wrench, tiger or hammer was telling me who to sue and how much more I would stand to profit by taking them to court.
After a day at sea, we ported in Croatia. We paused for a lunch break at a café in Dubrovnik. People on the left of us were speaking a very harsh, Slavic sounding language. A couple and their daughter on the right were conversing in what sounded Italian. Not far from us were a handful of people from an Asian culture and language, probably from one of the nearby docked ships. Our English certainly did not provide the bridge to tie the languages together.
We all were going about our business, conversing within our small groups and pursuing an opportunity to eat a meal at a place that sold food — Americanized food with a local flare. Our waiter knew enough English to take an order from a menu, and enough English to say, “Cash or Credit?” and accept a payment for the bill at the end.
Constantly hearing different languages was eye-opening. I am not used to that. I am accustomed to being able to travel across three time zones where everyone speaks the same language. A Mediterranean cannot travel across the bay and hear the same language. Almost every location had many different languages being spoken at the same time. Confusing, chaotic and often clashing.
Later that evening, we sat in an auditorium on the boat and listened to a septet of mandolins, guitar, bass violin, flute and percussionists sing and play music in their native Croatian language. American country singer Mac Davis used to declare that “music is the universal language and love is the key.” We did not need to understand the words to hear the beauty, feel the warming welcome, and be brought into community.
We walked from that stage to a smaller venue where Rachel and her partner Collin were poised at their pianos providing the same message through American top 40 music. A man from Denmark sitting close to me leaned in and asked in broken English, “Is this American music?” Before I was able to provide a Casey Kasem-ized lecture on the history of rock-and-roll, he interrupted and answered his own question, “No, this is Elton John.”
From the Catbird Seat, perched six stories above the Lido Deck, communication that brings us together is softer, more gracious and requires fewer words than the loud bantering and bickering that drives and keeps us apart. Perhaps those shouting with the most volume have the most to lose if we all got along.
— Tom May is a freelance writer and educator, and a columnist for the News and Tribune. Reach him at tgmay001@gmail.com.
