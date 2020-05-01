We have spent the last couple of weeks counting things. We are counting the days between Easter and Pentecost, watching for ways that we can see spiritual growth especially as we walk gently along this unique path of COVID-19. Counting helps us keep track of progress and maintains a record of our steps.
Billboard counts the combined aspects of a song’s performance blending its sales, airplay and jukebox activity into a point system. They published their first top 100 list in the week ending Nov. 12, 1955. Since that time roughly 3,363 weeks have passed which equates to over 300,000 songs on the lists. Although a song may have a lifespan on the charts for several weeks, it is rare to count the same song by more than one artist.
A song that I am counting right now was actually a song written, composed and originally recorded by a Canadian singer-songwriter in 1970. The song was a relative hit in Canada (#14), did a little better through its release in Australia (#6) and the United Kingdom (#11). But when she (yes that is a purposeful hint) released the song in the United States in 1970, it just broke the top 100 list (#67) but didn’t even make the top 40.
Ironically the song was released a second time in 1970 by a one-hit wonder group called “The Neighborhood.” I found an obscure picture of the group and they reminded me a bit of the look of a similar band of the era, “Spanky and Our Gang.” Their version of this tune made it to #24. Have you thought of the name of the song yet? No fair Googling at this point!
The twists and turns continue; and it’s time to count some more. The original composer and artist released a live-version of the song four years later in the United States and for some reason, it became more successful, this time peaking at #29. The song has been recorded by several other artists, and has been charting releases by Bob Dylan, Maire “Moya” Brennan, Counting Crows, and Amy Grant.
The song, if you have not guessed by now, is “Big Yellow Taxi.”
There is a line in the song that is appropriate – for the space we are occupying in the pandemic and for this particular space in our devotions. We don’t know compassion until we don’t receive it; we don’t know beauty until it's missing; we don’t know unity and harmony until we don’t have it. We don’t know of the power of our need to fellowship and worship God with friends and loved ones until we aren’t able to meet together in a large building.
The songwriter and original recording artist is the legendary Joni Mitchell. About the song, Mitchell once offered, “I wrote ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ on my first trip to Hawaii. I took a taxi to the hotel and when I woke up the next morning, I threw back the curtains and saw these beautiful green mountains in the distance. I looked down and all I could see was parking lot. It broke my heart.”
Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone?
Is it just me, or are you also chomping at the bit for things to return to normal? Even though I understand that “normal” is probably going to look quite differently, I am ready for structure and patterns and convenience to help stop the churning inside my mind and my stomach. I am yearning for moments that generate peace and not strife.
A verse for pondering and counting this week: “Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus (Philippians 2:5 ESV). In this time of turmoil, we talked last week about controlling our anxiety and worry. One of the ways we can do that is to be more like Christ in our thinking. Let’s look more closely at two phrases in the Scripture.
“Have this mind” – how can you control your thoughts and control how your mind spends its time? Let me suggest a couple of things that can help direct you. First, who is thinking your thoughts? This might seem like a strange question, but let’s face it, someone is constantly telling us what to think. Who tells us what to think almost always has a motive. The motive is almost always controlling our money. Media? Political position? Advertising? Who is thinking your thoughts?
Second, how do you take your thoughts captive? Paul tells the Corinthians to “take captive every thought and make it obedient to Christ (2 Corinthians 10:5). In our diverse and multi-cultural world, doctrinal errors – false teaching – is our most dangerous enemy. How do you guard against false teaching? By knowing the truth.
Treasury agents are trained to detect counterfeit bills not by knowing the counterfeits, but by knowing the real bills.
“Among yourselves” – since 1611 we have been reading this passage like this, “Have this mind in you.” But in the Greek, the passage says (typing with my best Kentucky southern drawl, “Have this mind in y’all.” The you is plural, not singular. That changes the meaning of the verse, doesn’t it?
Our beliefs spread like the coronavirus. What we spread – what we teach – to others matters. What you say to others matters. How you lead others matters. Not wanting to use hashtags or sound cliché, but we really are in this together. What we teach and speak begins with what we believe.
When it’s the truth, we call it sound doctrine. Pass it on. When it’s false, we call it false teaching, gossip, or slander. Stay six feet apart from that. Splash sanitizer all over it. Wash it for 20 seconds. Contain it as best you can.
What is in our mind becomes what is in our words. Either way, it will spread like wildfire. Shouldn’t it be a pandemic of truth?
