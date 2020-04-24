We have begun counting the days between Easter and Pentecost, marking off 50 days and watching ways for spiritual growth. Each of the seven weeks that we are counting, we are looking at qualities that can be developed in our lives. This week, the characteristics that are emphasized are strength, sound judgment and discipline. Let’s think for a moment about why these qualities are important.
The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak – the reactions to, and the repercussions from – is unprecedented in many ways. We are learning more about the virus and how it spreads. We are discovering physical things that we can do to help prevent the spread. The entire shutdown and quarantine are attempts to physically control the effects of the virus.
How are these responses affecting our mental and emotional health? Studies were conducted during similar quarantines in Canada in 2003 responding to the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak. Research found that those who were quarantined or restricted developed a high number of signs of distress, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
What about the effects of these restrictions on your spiritual life? You have not been able to enjoy corporate worship and fellowship for over a month. Has the panic and turmoil eroded your trust and faith in God’s ability to protect and care for you? Have your habits for prayer, devotion and Bible study changed?
The passage of Scripture for us to consider this week is from the Old Testament prophet Isaiah. Isaiah writes, Say to those who have an anxious heart, “Be strong; fear not! Behold your God will come with a vengeance, with the recompense of God. He will come and save you” (Isaiah 35:4 ESV).
Let’s think about a couple of the words in this verse. Has our situation made you anxious? If you have a tendency toward worry, our circumstances are probably pushing you to the edge. We know the verses about worry. “Do not be anxious about anything” (Philippians 4:6). “Cast your anxiety on Him” (1 Peter 5:7). “Do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink” (Matthew 6:25). We want the verse to calm our spirits, but our minds often struggle anyway, don’t they?
Worry is one of Satan’s easiest tools to use against us. It may be his favorite, for he knows it very well. Satan a worrier? We don’t often picture him wringing his hands. Does your image of Satan include a red suit and a pitchfork? Instead imagine him as Gollum in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings movies. Big eyes. A head worn hairless from rubbing. A crackled voice whispering, “My precious.”
What was precious to Satan? He wanted to be the one in control. He doesn’t like it when he isn’t in charge, when things aren’t going according to his way, his scheme, his plan. That’s why he tried to overthrow God. He even convinced other angels to follow him. When someone who wants control, can’t control, they do one thing. They worry.
To those who have an anxious heart, we are encouraged to not be afraid because God is coming to save us. Our biggest need for saving was not a day, but an eternity. Sin was going to destine us to an eternity apart from God. The heavenly Father stepped in to provide us with an eternal rescue – salvation forever.
But God understood that our day needed salvation as well. The plague of sin affects our way of life, misshapes our judgment and perception, and alters our motivation for righteous living. God rushes to our rescue – working everything – even the devastations of sinfully wrong choices – together for good for those who love Him.
The pandemic has caused us to sense the truth of this need. It may cause us to worry the most. I tend to be not very good at saving myself. I can “pull myself up by my bootstraps,” but I am not adept at keeping my feet from being knocked out from under me. This virus has brought that home to me in a vivid way.
I am not very good at saving myself from a virus that is smaller than a single cell, a virus that is not visible to the naked eye. I am not any better at saving myself from threats that are bigger than me. I am even less successful in saving myself from a spiritual pandemic known as sin.
Sin is both startling and devastating. I am learning more and more about how easily it spreads. Sin affects me in two ways. Sin makes me deathly sick. It has the power to cause physical death in the blink of an eye. But sin also makes me guilty. I am now a convicted felon, a criminal of society.
The more we understand about God the better prepared we are to handle the changes and confusion of the world that causes our stress and anxiety. Let’s tie two Scriptures together – one from the Old and one from the New Testaments.
The Psalmist David writes, Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good! Blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him! (Psalm 34:8 ESV). The image is a very powerful one.
How do you react when you are given a prepared food or drink for the first time? You probably do not scoop a huge spoonful into your mouth or slurp a big drink. Most likely you tip your tongue to it, to find if the taste is pleasant. We probably shouldn’t, but we do the same thing to see if a food is bad – spoiled, old, or unpleasant to the taste.
Writing thousands of years later, Peter encourages us to enjoy the spiritual milk of God’s word, if needed we have tasted that the Lord is good (1 Peter 2:3). In the midst of a turmoil that can make us anxious, contemplate God. Taste and see that He is good.
— Tom May is a freelance writer who has held paid and volunteer ministry positions at several churches in the tri-state area. Reach him at tgmay001@gmail.com.
