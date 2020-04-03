One of the local radio announcers talked about the new policies and restrictions surrounding COVID-19. The host mentioned that it was difficult to get used to “the new normal.”
One of those difficulties for many is the idea of not being in church for worship services. Missing the energy, the friendships and the encouragement from preaching and singing has been a challenge of adapting for many. Perhaps our biggest challenges are right around the corner.
What will it be like not celebrating important Christian holy days together in the church building? Will our worship seem as meaningful? Can the fellowship of the “body” take place when each “cell” is quarantined to its living room couch? This year Palm Sunday falls on April 5. How can your Palm Sunday and Easter be significant?
Can technology assist us in the quest? The Archdiocese of New York and WXYZ-TV in Detroit will partner to broadcast Mass on Palm Sunday and Easter live from St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan will conduct the services from one of America’s most iconic churches. The building will be empty, as Archbishop Dolan will conduct the masses without a congregation present.
The Oprah Winfrey Network will air two marathons of the Emmy award-winning inspirational series, “Super Soul Sunday” throughout the Sunday mornings of April 5 and April 12. Winfrey has conversations with some of the nation’s leading pastors and inspirational leaders, including Pastor A. R. Bernard, Senior Pastor of Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center and William Paul Young, author of the best-selling book, “The Shack.”
Many local congregations will provide live-streaming of their services on websites, Youtube or Facebook. Attempts will be made to provide content and inspiration brought into your own home. Opportunities will abound for you to make spiritually important moments in these unusual circumstances of history.
Let’s reflect just a bit on a few opportunities that occurred on the first Palm Sunday. Christian tradition also calls the day “Passion Sunday.” It is the first day of Holy Week leading to Easter. It commemorates what is called Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The palms remember the crowd spread palm leaves on the path that led up to the city of Jerusalem as Jesus rode into the city. You can find the account recorded in all four Gospels (Matthew 21:1-11; Mark 11:1-11; Luke 19:28-40 and John 12:12-19).
The first opportunity for a significant spiritual moment is in the term “triumphal entry.” The Romans had a civil and religious tradition called the Roman Triumph. When a city was conquered through military victory by Rome, a representative of Rome, usually the general of the battle or a king representing Caesar, would ride into the city, wearing a crown of laurel and dressed in purple regalia. He rode into the city in a four-horse chariot with a procession that would include his army and soldiers, the spoils of war and all the men who were taken captive in battle in chains. They would parade through the streets of the city.
But if the city was conquered peacefully without a battle, the king representing Rome rode in on a donkey. The men of the city were invited into the processional. They cheered and shouted because no lives were lost. The women and children would line the streets with palm leaves and cloaks, inviting the king into the city.
Invite Jesus the King into the streets of your home by placing leaves – perhaps pictures or potted plants – on a table or mantle. If you have no leaves, place a light jacket somewhere indicating the peaceful entrance of the King.
The second opportunity is found is found in the shout of Hosanna! Hosanna was originally an appeal to God for deliverance. Although we have come to think of the word as a declaration or praise, the Hebrew and Aramaic words literally mean “I beg you to save us.” Does that create a little different flavor, picturing the shouts pointed toward Jesus as He entered the city?
Make this word a part of your memories this year. Take a few moments to share your salvation story with your family. What was your early memories of church? How did you become a Christian? Are there times in your life when you have seen or felt the power of God to save?
For the third opportunity, focus on a verse from the account of the Triumphal Entry found in the Gospel of Luke (Luke 11:37). Luke writes that Jesus was drawing near to the city of Jerusalem. He had come down from the Mount of Olives – one large hill outside of the city – and started up the hill to the gates of Jerusalem. The multitude of disciples began rejoicing and praising God. Luke says they praised God “for all the mighty works they had seen.”
The Jews believed they would know the Messiah by the mighty deeds that He had performed. This crowd was recognizing that Jesus was the Messiah from God that had long been awaited. Do you wonder what mighty deeds they recounted? Perhaps family members of Lazarus were shouting about how Jesus had raised their loved one from the dead. Maybe some of the 5,000 men who were present are remembered how Jesus had fed them when He was teaching in Galilee.
To make this opportunity a part of your memories, have the members of your family share which of Jesus’ miracles stand out the most. Why is this miracle special to you? How does it show that Jesus is the mighty Messiah?
Throughout human history, God has shown a tendency to make huge strides out of seemingly impossible circumstances. As Esther was reminded, who knows but what God has you exactly where you are for such a time as this. Take advantage of the unique circumstances of our history to make history’s most significant event an important part of your history this year.
— Tom May is a freelance writer who has held paid and volunteer ministry positions at several churches in the tri-state area. Reach him at tgmay001@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.