During the days leading to Easter, we have paused to take some time to consider Jesus’ words to His disciples in the Upper Room. We want to remember the events and discussions leading to his arrest, suffering and death on the cross. We want to be on a journey that leads us to a closer and more productive walk with God.
Since we started this walk, our journey has changed dramatically. The activities of our day are different. Our jobs, our education, even our entertainment and leisure have either been curtailed or eliminated. The staples of life are scarce but in high demand. Every step seems perilous and precarious.
If the turmoil and chaos that paint the borders of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in the United States and around the world tell us one thing, it is this. We don’t know — we aren’t sure — of the right way.
The Federal Reserve announced it was cutting the interest rate to zero and launched more bond purchases in an unprecedented move to fight the economic upheaval that was being caused by the scare of the implications of the coronavirus. The move saw the stock markets plunge even lower.
In an effort to protect themselves, people scooped toilet paper, hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes off the store shelves. As of this writing, over 220,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide resulting in over 9,000 deaths.
Colleges across the country shut down campuses and sent their students home in hoping to stop the spread of the virus. Today officials announced that college-aged individuals are catching the disease at a higher rate than previously realized.
We just don’t know the right way. We need to be patient with ourselves and our leaders and agree with Donald Rumsfeld that we don’t know what we don’t know.
Lewis Carroll penned the following dialogue in his classic work, "Alice in Wonderland":
“Cat: Where are you going?
Alive: Which way should I go?
Cat: That depends on where you are going.
Alice: I don’t know.
Cat: Then it doesn’t matter which way you go.”
In the midst of turmoil, troubled times and hardships, life demands we answer the oft neglected questions, “Where are you going? What is important to you? What will the journey look like? What must be done to get there?”
Hall of Fame New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra is credited with saying, “When you come to the fork in the road, take it.” Life seems that way a lot of the time, doesn’t it?
Whenever we go somewhere, we are used to having choices. There are many roads – figuratively and literally – to anywhere we want to go. We live in a world of ways.
We are tempted to believe the same thing about our spirituality. All roads lead to heaven. It doesn’t matter what you believe, as long as you are sincere. Don’t all religions teach the same thing? A lot of us think so.
A recent survey by Barna Research showed that 46 percent of Americans believe that the Quran, the Book of Mormon and the Bible all teach the same spiritual truth. This claim is counter to each religion’s traditions, does not hold sound, logical reasoning, and would be considered by the Bible as false doctrine or teaching.
One of the greatest challenges for Christianity today is the dangerous blend of the tolerance of ideas in a world of religious pluralism. Pluralism is good. It allows us to explore different claims about the most important questions of life — questions that the uncertainty and stresses of the coronavirus tend to bring out. There have been times when we have been able to discuss the differences with logic and civil rhetoric.
But there are times when the discussion has become so heated fights erupt like a volcano spewing molten lava. We quickly grow weary of conflict in public and personal debate. We no longer understand how to disagree with one another about anything. To avoid hurting each other’s feelings, we simply choose not to talk about it.
Ironically, to a watching world that is skeptical of the miraculous, scholars are forcing a miracle to take place. Religious rivals like Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam, Judaism and Christianity are all miraculously the same. Even though clarity about the differences in religions would logically declare that they can’t all be right, we are seen as tolerant if we close our eyes to the differences and pretend that all ways are the same way.
Tolerance only functions among differences, not among sameness. No one has to tolerate ideas that are similar to their own. Tolerance not only implies differences, it describes the stress and tension between the differences. As Stephen Prothero masterfully states, “The ideal of religious tolerance has morphed into the straightjacket of religious agreement.”
We have mistakenly concluded that respect for all religions means acceptance of all religions. The conclusion was logical and comforting because we have forgotten how to disagree with each other. But by their very nature, religions will be disagreeable. They have more fundamental differences than superficial similarities. All agree that life is a journey, but there is sharp disagreement in where the journey is going.
If we are going to different places, we are going to be on different roads. The coronavirus forces the question, “When there is an unexpected accident on the road, is there a way to proceed?” What caused the accident? How long will the journey be delayed? What is the best way to get around or through the accident?”
The questions of our world today are really no different than the question that Thomas summarized as he queried Jesus in the Upper Room. “Lord, we aren’t sure where you are going. How can we know the way?”
In the fog of challenges and choices, make sure you see the Son.
