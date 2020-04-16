When I was a child and we would travel somewhere in a car, my dad would keep us occupied by having us count things. Was that true in your family as well? Dad would have us count license plates on cars we would pass to see if we could count one from every state. We would count different traffic signs, Volkswagon Beetles, almost anything that he could dream up to keep our minds busy.
It kept us from asking, “Are we there yet?”
Beyond just keeping us occupied, counting taught us to pay attention to the details. It helped us set goals and pursue them. Counting also taught us some things about ourselves – how competitive we were, how easily we were distracted, and sharp our memories could become.
Right now we are counting lots of things in life’s circumstances. Are we six feet apart? How much longer will Kroger’s be out of hand sanitizer? How many days until we can go back to normal? How much longer will our money hold out? When will I go back to work? How many people have been tested for COVID-19 in our county? How many deaths?
I wonder if we are counting the wrong things. We are counting the problems of sin and Satan rather than counting the interventions of God.
Over the next seven weeks, we are going to count God’s fingerprints on our lives. Each week we will count something different on our journey to heaven. This week we will talk about why counting is important.
Each week we will have a different passage of Scripture to ponder. This week, our passage comes from the words of the psalmist: “So teach us to number our days that we may get a heart of wisdom” (Psalm 90:12 ESV).
Do you remember the Living Bible – the one with the green padded cover or the title “The Way?” This paraphrase worded the verse like this:
Teach us to number our days and recognize how few they are; help us to spend them as we should (Psalm 90:12 TLB).
Look at how the Message translates the verse:
Oh! Teach us to live well! Teach us to live wisely and well! Come back, God — how long do we have to wait? And treat your servants with kindness for a change. Surprise us with love at daybreak; then we’ll skip and dance all the day long. Make up for the bad times with some good times; we’ve seen enough evil to last a lifetime. Let your servants see what you’re best at — the ways you rule and bless your children. And let the loveliness of our Lord, our God, rest on us, confirming the work that we do. Oh, yes. Affirm the work that we do (Psalm 90:12 MSG)!
Lord, teach us to make things count. Both the Jewish faith and the early church counted the days after the Passover.
Counting the Omer – the days between Passover and Pentecost – is a commandment in the Law of Moses, also called the Torah. The command itself can be found in Leviticus 23:15-16. In the most ancient of days, the Jews would bring a sheaf of barley, known as an “omer,” to the Temple for the 49 days to insure the blessing of a bountiful harvest. The people were waiting for the coming spring harvest.
Counting while you are impatiently waiting for something is not a good thing. It is kind of like standing in front of the microwave door, tapping your foot feverishly, while you are waiting for the 3 minutes and 20 seconds for the popcorn to pop.
Have you sat in a waiting room anticipating the word from the surgeon about your loved one’s operation? Have you been running to the mailbox or sitting by the phone awaiting the test results for cancer? Have you been under quarantine for the COVID-19 virus? You are counting moments but nothing else.
Over the years, counting the Omer transformed into counting one’s personal spiritual character and journey. How am I different today spiritually than I was a year ago, five years ago, 10 years ago? How do I want to change in the next 3 months, 6 months or a year?
How will my life be changed by a commitment to receiving, reading and responding to God’s Word? We will talk about this more later in the week, but counting the Omer culminates in a celebration of the Israelites receiving the commandments of God on Mt. Sinai.
Each week of the Omer the faithful Israelite would think about a spiritual focus. A visual image was painted in their mind of a spiritual Tree of Life, with each focus being a branch of the tree. Each day of the week invited the worshipper to give special attention to an aspect of the focus. The qualities included:
Week 1 – loving kindness
Week 2 – strength, sound judgment, discipline
Week 3 – harmony, compassion, beauty
Week 4 – perseverance, enthusiasm
Week 5 – humility, gratitude
Week 6 – foundation, stability
Week 7 – majesty, the presence of God
Can you see how the fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23 (the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control) can be woven into this list?
There is responsibility in counting. Have you ever counted coins or tickets or pieces of candy and become distracted and had to start over counting? With each day, you will be prompted to look inside, to take inventory, to count on your own.
The Psalmist writes “Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good, For His lovingkindness is everlasting” (Psalm 136:1 NASB). The last phrase of every verse reminds us of God’s lovingkindness. Start each day this coming week looking for evidence of God’s lovingkindness in your life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.