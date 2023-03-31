Addiction is considered by many to be one of the nation’s — if not the world’s — biggest health concerns. Millions of Americans suffer from drug or alcohol addiction. The number grows significantly every year. In addition, a huge number suffer from non-substance addictions. Everyday tasks like shopping, eating, smoking, sugar, gambling, and social media can become compulsive behavior.
Over the past few weeks, we have spent our time talking about temptation and sin. While sinning might not be considered an addictive behavior, the truth is we often fall for the same temptations in the same ways and respond with the same behavior. Are we addicted to sin? Some theologians would agree and respond that sin is in our very nature.
We stood in shock this week as we read about another mass shooting, this time at a private Presbyterian parochial school in Nashville. Six people — three children and three adults — were killed in the incident. Everyone ponders the motivation and reasoning behind the attack. Why have we not progressed beyond the realms of such evil?
However we choose to explain it, an individual was tempted to react to whatever wrongs had been encountered by ending the lives of others. The temptation gave way to a plan that dictated behaviors.
As we have searched for ways to overcome temptation and sin, several positive steps have been presented that can change our attitudes and behavior concerning sin. Today’s topic plays a significant role in the process. A key to overcoming temptation is accepting and applying forgiveness.
Not long ago, I ran across an article entitled “The Forgiveness Project: The Startling Discovery of How to Overcome Cancer, Find Health and Achieve Peace.” The book was written by Michael Berry, Director of Pastoral Care at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Philadelphia. The book highlights the bond between chronic stress and health. The information spotlighted the link between forgiveness and health, particularly cancer.
The Bible is filled with information about the significance of forgiveness. Indeed, we are a week away from one of Christianity’s most holy and meaningful remembrances — the atoning death of Jesus and His resurrection. The Christian faith understands that forgiveness of sin is extended to us from God because sin’s penalty was paid.
Paul writes to the Ephesians, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God in Christ forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32). The passage teaches us that compassion, kindness, and grace are all qualities of God. Is it any wonder that we read, “Who is a God like you, who pardons sin and forgives the transgression of the remnant of his inheritance? You do not stay angry forever, but you delight to show mercy. You will again have compassion on us; you will tread our sins underfoot and hurl all our iniquities into the depths of the sea” (Micah 7:18-19).
Many define forgiveness as the ability to let go of feelings of anger and resentment directed toward a person who has wronged you. May I suggest that overcoming temptations to sin may be connected to our ability to forgive ourselves when we have wronged someone else?
Hardly a day goes by that we have not wronged another. The deeds may or may not be purposeful wrongs. But beyond the immediate, we all sense that we are sinning against something bigger than each other. We may mistakenly call it “Mother Nature” or attribute it to karma, but our wrongs go against something that is bigger than ourselves.
Jesus told a story about a son who left home, made bad decisions, and squandered his inheritance and savings. The son realized the wrongs he had committed and decided to return home. His words to his father ring true for us. “Father, I have sinned against you and against God.”
As Jesus’ life was dripping away while He was suspended on Calvary’s hill, He whispered seven statements to the people. The first words recorded from His lips from the cross were “Father, forgive them. They do not understand what they are doing.” Forgiveness was important for him, and for us. Even though our sins are plentiful, God offers forgiveness.
There are a few things we can do to better understand the connections between sin, pain, and forgiveness. Such understanding strengthens our resolve and our motivation to choose better courses of action.
1. First, acknowledge the sin and the hurt. When someone has wronged us, the hurt feelings and pain are valid. Forgiveness cannot be ignoring wrongs and pain, they will simply come back and healing rarely takes place. We must also admit we sin against God and are in the wrong. Sin causes pain as it divides and mangles our relationships with others and with God. The first step is understanding responsibility and pain.
2. Second, switch anger to peace. Anger is defused when we stop trying to place blame away from ourselves and accept responsibility. Blaming creates an endless cycle of resentment and uneasiness. Reconcile your behavior within your mind. These bad choices had these bad effects. Isn’t it interesting that the Bible says those who are reconciled with God have peace?
3. Finally, be active rather than inactive. We often believe that if we ignore something it will go away. If we have wronged someone, we just won’t speak to them for a while and eventually, they will forget. Be proactive as you seek and offer forgiveness. Time is not on your side.
Forgiving someone is not an easy decision to make. Research has shown that our health responds positively when we extend forgiveness to others. Our spiritual lives prosper and our behavior improves when we seek forgiveness from God.
