The minds of the disciples had to be spinning out of control.
Jesus made arrangements for them to celebrate the Passover with Him one final time before His upcoming crucifixion. On their way to the meeting house known as the Upper Room, the followers of Christ started to bicker among themselves about who would receive the honor of sitting on thrones on either side of Him when the kingdom begins. Jesus intervened, but the argument continued as they entered the hallowed hall.
Ironically the seats of honor at the table for the Passover meal – the ones on either side of Jesus – were awarded to John, an instigator in the “greatest” discussions, and Judas Iscariot.
Jesus listened to the bickering and taught them an impactful object lesson on service by washing their feet before the meal. The lesson silenced the disciples and they took their places around the table that surrounded Jesus. Their celebration of the Passover was stirred by Jesus’ analogy that He would be their Passover lamb. The bread and the wine represented His body and His blood which would be given for them.
The words of Jesus took their understanding of the annual sacrifice to a much more personal level. Then two specific applications brought their thinking to a screeching halt. The one sitting close to Jesus will in fact betray Him. Not resting their thoughts on Judas or John, each disciple began to be introspective. “Is it I, Lord?”
Their hearts were becoming burdened, if not troubled. Their woes would continue to increase. Before the rooster crows the next morning, the outspoken leader of the group will deny even knowing the Lord. Peter is dumbfounded and bewildered. “I will go to my grave defending you!” In just a few hours, the haunting words may have prompted Peter to draw his sword and swing it recklessly to protect Jesus. The world, as the disciples knew it, was about to be upended.
The next words from the Savior’s lips are both surprising and startling. “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me” (John 14:1). Considering the grave nature of the events they were told would take place, how could their hearts not be troubled?
What does it take for your heart to be troubled? Is your heart pounding over the affairs of the politics of the world? Are troubles in Iraq, viruses in China, and the tweets of Trump taking their toll on you? Do you wish for “world peace” to calm the wars inside?
Will your heart be troubled over finances? Do you find security in your job, your bank account or your possessions? Will your heart be troubled over health issues? Does the uncertainty of the exam or the diagnosis of the doctor leave you shaken? Perhaps there is turmoil in relationships which cause you the most panic, whether it be children who are rebellious or a spouse that is fed up. Can the amount of effort and energy that it takes to maintain peace and tranquility stir you into a frenzy?
Solomon gives the sage advice, “Above all else, guard your heart, for it is the wellspring of life” (Proverbs 4:23). It is the most valuable part of your life. Michael Hyatt says, “It is not your experience, knowledge or skills. Your heart is your most important leadership tool.”
In the Hebrew, the word translated “guard” is often translated “keep.” The word literally means “to set a watchman over it.” The Old Testament portrays the watchman as one spending a night or day shift walking the tops of city walls. Sometimes, like in the book of Ezekiel, prophets were called by God to be watchmen. However, the picture is never painted in the New Testament.
Isaiah adds to the picture in the 56th chapter when he mentions the watchmen. Here the word has the meaning of “leaning forward, to peer into the distance.” The watchmen would be in their towers and would lean forward to peer forward, looking out upon the horizon for any sign of an approaching enemy.
Do you see the connection? Guard your heart so that troubles don’t attack your heart, torture it and take it captive. How can we do that?
The most important way that we guard our hearts is to know the truth of God’s Word. Grounding ourselves by our beliefs brings us into a closer relationship with Him. It allows our hearts to remain steadfast. Paul also tells us that we can guard our hearts by taking ungodly thoughts captive so they do no damage to our hearts. We support our hearts by seeking fellowship with those who encourage and bolster us in our faith.
An unguarded heart is exposed to influences and forces that come its way. Beliefs can be questioned, morals abandoned, and positive leverage ignored. A heart exposed to attack becomes hard, attempting to protect itself. A hard heart makes it increasingly difficult to obey God because it becomes more challenging to even hear what God is saying. Remember Pharaoh?
The greatest commandment is to love God with all our hearts. The signs of a loving, “soft” heart are obedience (1 John 2:3-6), peace (Philippians 2:14) and forgiveness (Colossians 3:13, Ephesians 4:31-32). When we guard our hearts, we are freed to love God and others without reservation.
You need your heart to evaluate and plan your future. Don’t let it be marred into uncertainty.
Jesus brings the disciples to the heart their beliefs. You believe in God. Believe also in Jesus.
