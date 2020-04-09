We have spent the last few weeks preparing our hearts to celebrate the resurrection of the Lord on Easter Sunday morning. We have thought about some of the last words that Jesus shared with the disciples as they were in the Upper Room. In many ways everything that we have been thinking about was leading to the last week of Jesus’ earthly ministry.
But the truth is this year has not seemed like Easter was coming. In fact preparing for Easter and the resurrection has probably not been on your heart at all. Our minds have been flooded with information about the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping our world. We have watched in unbelief as illness and death have meandered from country to country around the world. Governments have stirred to attempt to control the disease, but efforts have mostly postponed the inevitable.
The progress of death around the globe has staggered us, but until it pauses at our own front door it may seem a bit surreal. What we cannot escape is the death of our way of life. In the last two weeks nearly 10 million American workers have lost their jobs, a number that equals about a quarter of the workforce. Another quarter of workers have had their hours significantly reduced. According to an ABC news survey, over 50 percent of us are at least somewhat concerned that we can not pay the rent or mortgage next month.
Our way of buying and selling has died. An outbreak of panic and greed have emptied the store shelves of the availability of necessary products. Many retail outlets have been forced to close by government mandate. Factories have shut down workers attempting to thwart the spread of the virus, but disrupting or destroying the supply chain. Because the economy is so global, the impact of the virus in China will cause a crisis in Clarksville.
Perhaps just as devastating, our way of supporting one another has died. We are a people who gather. We gather for our entertainment. We gather to express condolences amidst grief. We gather to celebrate life’s milestones. We gather to worship and express our faith. Not only can we not gather, in many ways we are now scattered. We are at least six feet apart in distance and six light years apart in support.
Our way of life has betrayed us, presenting a kiss on our cheek. What we expected to count on as a friend has denied even knowing us.
There is nothing new under the sun, speaks the wisdom of Israel’s King Solomon. The 12 had gathered in an upper room to celebrate the Passover. One slips away, hardly missed among solemn words, the noise of family and friends and the celebration of tradition. As the 11 pause after praying with their Rabbi in the aisle of a vineyard, the group is surrounded by hostile, purpose-driven soldiers. Peaceful fellowship is betrayed with a kiss.
Jeering and taunting walked hand in hand with accusations and attacks, misrepresentations and lies. Beatings and whippings, mocking and abuse, crowns of thorns and the crucifixion of justice and decency filled the moments with misery. “Aren’t you one of His followers? Didn’t we see you with Him?”
No. Don’t know him. Just got here.
The stench of death was everywhere that night some 2,000 years ago, just as it permeates our society today. Most of the time we ignore it, or we cover it up with air fresheners and sprays. But on occasion the fragrances on the shelves of our lives become empty.
Dr. Tony Campolo professor of sociology and accomplished Christian author and preacher, tells the story of how he had preached the perfect sermon at his home church in Philadelphia. As he sat down beside his pastor, Campolo patted the minister on the knee and whispered, “Top that.” The older black pastor smiled at him and said, “Son watch this.”
What followed was a simple sermon, starting softly, building in volume and intensity until the entire congregation was standing on their feet, waving their arms and repeating phrases in unison.
It’s Friday. Jesus is arrested in the garden where He was praying. The disciples were too tired to stay awake and pray with Him. It’s Friday. But Sunday’s coming.
It’s Friday. The disciples are hiding. Judas is betraying. Peter is denying. Confusion reigns through the air. It’s Friday. But Sunday’s coming.
It’s Friday. Jesus is standing before the high priest of Israel, before the political leader of the country, before the representative of Rome. He is silent as a lamb led to the slaughter. It’s Friday. But Sunday’s coming.
It’s Friday. The Roman soldiers are flogging our Lord with a leather scourge that has bits of bone and glass and metal. Every lash tears at His flesh. Again and again. It’s Friday. But Sunday’s coming.
It’s Friday. See our Lord walking up to Calvary, the blood dripping from His body, a crown of thorns pressed into His head. See the cross crashing down upon His back. He stumbled again and again beneath the load. It’s Friday. But Sunday’s coming.
It’s Friday. The sky grows dark, the earth begins to tremble. A perfect sacrificial lamb cries out, “My God, My God, Why?” What a horrible cry. Shivers come down the spine. A veil in the temple is torn from top to bottom. It’s Friday. But Sunday’s coming.
It’s Friday. Jesus’ lifeless body is hanging on a cross. Heaven is weeping. Hell is rejoicing. They don’t know it. But that’s because it’s Friday.
But soon it’s Sunday. Everything has changed. The grace of God is evident everywhere, poured out on all who would look to the lamb of Calvary. An angel is sitting on a stone. Posted guards are shaking in their boots. A broken body is gone. He is not here. He has risen indeed.
Don’t get stuck in your Friday. Sunday’s coming!
