Memorial Day celebrations planned for this weekend in Clark and Floyd counties.
Saturday, May 28
• Star Valley Strawberry Festival Memorial observance
Star Valley Strawberry Festival Memorial observance will be at 5 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at Borden Community Park, E. Main St., Borden.
Sunday, May 29
• Clarksville Memorial Day Observance
The Town of Clarksville will continue its tradition of honoring our fallen service members with a special Memorial Day Celebration this weekend. The event will take place Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Place Memorial, 2000 Broadway, Clarksville, located behind Clarksville’s Town Hall.
The theme for this year’s event is the issuance of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. On Sept. 22, 1862, President Lincoln issued his preliminary proclamation, which stated that enslaved people in those states or parts of states still in rebellion against the Union as of Jan. 1, 1863, would be declared free. According to the National Archives, “roughly 179,000 Black men (10% of the Union Army) served as soldiers in the U.S. Army and another 19,000 served in the Navy. Nearly 40,000 Black soldiers died over the course of the war.”
The Town of Clarksville will honor the memory of these soldiers and all other service members who died defending our freedom with patriotic music, the Clarksville Police Honor Guard, a gun salute by American Legion Post 204, the playing of TAPS, and much more. All members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend.
• Union Cemetery Memorial Day pitch-in luncheon
A pitch-in luncheon will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at the Ladies Union Club, 6348 Charlestown Pike (off Indiana 62), Charlestown.
After lunch there will be a brief business meeting, followed by a tour of Union Cemetery.
Monday, May 30
• New Albany Veterans Day programs
Veterans of Foreign War Post 1693 of New Albany, will sponsor a memorial service, 11 a.m., Monday, May 30, at New Albany Plaza, Market St., New Albany. American Legion Post 28, New Albany and Floyd Knobs American Legion Post 42 will also participate in the program.
American Legion Post 28, New Albany, will sponsor a Memorial Day program and wreath ceremony at National Cemetery, 1943 Ekin Ave., New Albany, Monday, May 30 at 2 p.m. Floyds Knobs American Legion Post 42 will also participate in the wreath ceremony
• Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a Memorial Day program, 11 a.m. at Wilkerson Park, N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
After the program an afternoon celebration will be at the Sellersburg American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. A free lunch will be served. All are invited to attend.
