SELLERSBURG — Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter recently recognized Master Trooper Detective Thomas Meneou for 40 years of service.
Appointed as a Trooper on Dec. 14, 1979, Meneou worked his first two years as a road Trooper assigned to the Versailles Post. After transferring to the Sellersburg post, Meneou continued for another 26 years patrolling the roads and serving the public of the five county Sellersburg District. In 2008 Trooper Meneou transferred to the Special Investigations Section, specializing as a Vehicle Crimes Investigator, a position he continues in to this day.
During his career, Trooper Meneou has also served as a Vehicle Crash Reconstructionist, also serving as a vehicle crash instructor at the Indiana State Police Academy.
Master Detective Meneou resides in Jeffersonville with Sharon, his wife of 34 years.
