INDIANAPOLIS—As Indiana embraces social distancing and other measures critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19, ensuring Hoosiers can maintain their mental health remains a primary concern for the state’s public health leaders and for private organizations.
Guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the dangerous reality: Disasters like the COVID-19 outbreak can lead to fear and anxiety that can worsen both chronic health problems and mental health conditions, including among populations that don’t normally experience issues.
In response, states around the country, including Indiana, have lifted regulations on practices like teletherapy to ensure residents can access a range of mental health care services while living under mandatory shutdowns and stay-at-home orders.
Dr. Hani Ahmad, a psychiatrist with the Bowen Center in Warsaw, Indiana, appeared alongside Gov. Eric Holcomb and Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Dr. Jennifer Sullivan in a recent virtual press briefing, during which he demonstrated the basics of teletherapy.
In a phone call, Ahmad said that while the long-term consequences of the pandemic have yet to be realized, government rollbacks on regulations that typically prevent providers like him from offering their services over the phone or online has changed the lives of the patients he’s served for years.
“Because we follow them for such a long period of time, we sometimes become like a family for them,” Ahmad said. “So when these situations come up, the biggest fear that comes up is they’re going to lose their family. They’re going to lose their physician. They’re not going to be able to see a therapist.”
Ahmad, who serves patients ranging in age and residence throughout Indiana, said that many counties in the state lack adequate mental health services under normal circumstances, forcing some patients to drive more than an hour to receive treatment for themselves or for a child in their care. That’s why he’s echoing a sentiment raised by Sullivan that Indiana should consider widening its teletherapy options, “public health crisis or not.”
Dr. Cameual Wright, market medical director for CareSource Indiana, part of a national nonprofit working in the state to curb substance abuse and the opioid epidemic, said it is critical for healthcare providers to understand the social factors that influence a patient’s life, not just their physical symptoms.
Social factors, from food and safe housing to unemployment, all can place an additional burden on patients during a public health crisis and are more likely to contribute to mental health disorders, Wright said.
“Anyone who has insecurity in those areas will be more affected by the current pandemic and at risk for having mental health concerns,” Wright said.
CareSource manages a 24-hour addiction hotline for those struggling with substance abuse disorder. While Wright said she didn’t have information available for the number of calls received on this hotline since the start of this outbreak, she said substance abuse treatment should remain a prominent focus as the virus spreads.
Dr. Cameual Wright, the medical director for CareSource Indiana. Provided photo
A recent report by Nielsen, a market research firm, showed that national sales of alcoholic beverages are on the rise, with spirit sales jumping by 75% in the week ended March 21 compared to 2019 numbers.
While more services are being made available to address access to mental health care, questions remain about how to reach those who are more vulnerable to mental health crises.
Those who identify as LGBTQ, for instance, are at a higher risk than the general population of experiencing suicidal thoughts or suicide attempts, according to information from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. And high school students who identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual, according to NAMI, are five times as likely to attempt suicide than heterosexual peers.
Chris Paulsen, CEO of Indiana Youth Group in Indianapolis, which offers day services, help finding shelter and community programming to LGBTQ youth, is leading a team on the front lines aimed at lowering these statistics by creating a safe space for LGBTQ children and teens.
But COVID-19 shutdowns have complicated their weekly gatherings and programs, prompting the organization to launch online programming for the first time in its history last week.
While Paulsen said calls from youth reporting they are in threatening or non-affirming situations have not increased from what the organization usually sees, she said time could add pressure to family relations for children and teens living in homes that don’t accept them.
“I expect the longer that this goes on the more of this that we’ll see, just as stress rises in the home,” Paulsen said. “But right now, I think everyone is kind of in survival mode. People are still trying to be kind to each other.”
