Once a week I volunteer at the food pantry at the Center for Lay Ministries (CLM) in Jeffersonville. My job, along with my fellow volunteers, is to take CLM clients through the pantry and assist them in shopping for various food items. I am not overstating when I say the people I have the privilege of volunteering with are extraordinary and caring people who exemplify some of the best qualities people can possess. Each week, while food is dispensed to feed the bodies of those in need, my soul and spirit are nourished and enriched by witnessing the loving, caring, and nurturing demeanor my fellow workers exhibit towards those in need.
Everyone has a smile to share and they treat others with respect and dignity. One of the volunteers, Bruce, is especially patient, and upbeat. It is quite obvious that helping and assisting others is firmly rooted in his DNA. I have found that optimism and positivity are as contagious as the flu. If I enter CLM in a down beat mood, it is often replaced by a healthy dose of optimism and enthusiasm once I start working.
Last week I arrived at the food pantry a little under the weather both physically and emotionally. I had not slept well the night before and was steeling myself to get through the 3.5-hour stint. What I experienced that day buoyed my resolve and let me know that this is the place I needed to be. I witnessed a tsunami of care and cooperation that was truly extraordinary even for a volunteer nonprofit facility. It was one of the pinnacles of my experience there. It was analogous to the perfect sports’ event, where all of the players were in perfect harmony with one another to produce that truly magical win.
A client entered the pantry with a timid child who was tethered closely to her side. It is our practice to take children who arrive with their parents to a table so that they will not interfere with distribution of food. This child was reluctant to leave her mother’s side. It was at this moment that Gary, who works processing clients, swooped in with paper and crayons for something to occupy the child’s attention.
Suddenly the child’s demeanor changed from fear and apprehension to a sort of tentative well-being. The child was still a bit uneasy as she furtively looked for her mother’s presence as she practiced her art. Then Mary, a retired elementary school teacher, sat down next to the child and lovingly offered her the one indispensable quality that all kids desire the most…attention. The child’s look of fear and apprehension changed to a booming and beaming smile. When the mother finished selecting her food, she had to lure her child away from the table, as the reluctant child implored, “Please I want to stay with that nice woman.”
Later that same morning, a Middle Eastern couple entered CLM. Because of diet restrictions relating to their faith, they were very limited in the foods they could eat. Some more narrow-minded individuals may have chosen to criticize these individuals for being a bit difficult, but not this crew. When I took them to the meat refrigerator, we discovered the family did not eat meat, and the choice of vegetables was limited.
At this moment, Kay, whose son once dated an individual of Indian descent, offered her assistance. Kay found several foods she thought might fit the needs of the couple. Then Jane stepped in and rushed to the back room to get a carton of rice dishes she thought might fit their needs. I was struck by the look of joy on the faces of both Kay and Jane. There was an eagerness and a callow, child-like enthusiasm to help and assist this couple find something that they might find useful.
I left the CLM food pantry that day with a renewed faith in humanity. The people at this center offer so much more than food. They dispense affirmation, love, and respect. They adhere to the principle that everyone, by virtue of their existence, has the right to be valued and treated with respect regardless of their circumstances. I am still savoring the afterglow of that experience, and it reaffirms my belief in the tenet espoused by so many different faiths that we need to feed the soul/spirit as well as the body. This group is adept at fulfilling both of those needs.
The purpose of the CLM is to provide services to vulnerable populations in the local community with compassion, dignity and respect. If you have any questions regarding your donation, volunteering opportunities, or of the CLM mission, please contact 812-282-0063.
