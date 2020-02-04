Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.