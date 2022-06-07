The graduates and friends of Morgan Township High School will hold their annual alumni dinner on Saturday. The dinner will be at the Morgan Elementary School cafeteria with the social hour starting at 5 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m.
The dinner will be catered by LaDonna Mitchell, owner of Country Cookin’ in Salem.
The price of the dinner is $13 per person.
For information or reservations, call committee members Anna Book at 812-364-4252 or Ruth Graeter at 812-967-3196.
