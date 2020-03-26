Despite rain chances this weekend, there will be plenty of dry time! You’ll notice the warm temperatures Saturday – soaring to the warmest readings of 2020 so far! Highs will top out in the upper 70s thanks to gusty southerly winds.
As the warm front passes early Saturday we’ll keep a scattered storm chance in the forecast. Much of the afternoon looks warm and dry. By Saturday evening and into the overnight a cold front approaches. This will bring our best chance for showers and thunderstorms. The severe risk looks limited with a lack of instability expected at that time. A better chance for stronger storms appears to our west.
Once the front passes we’re in for calmer, cooler weather for a few days. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. The next best rain chance appears late Tuesday into Wednesday. Have a great weekend and try to get our and enjoy the weather!
SATURDAY
Scattered Storms, Breezy & Warm
HIGH: 79°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Thunderstorms; Likely Strong Storms Possible
HIGH: 55°
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny, Cooler
HIGH: 63°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.