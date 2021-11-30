3-5-21_Jeff@Floyd_Sect_BBB_70203.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central's Caleb Washington puts up a shot during the Highlanders’ triple-overtime loss to Jeffersonville in a Class 4A Seymour Sectional semifinal last season. The forward averaged 10 points and six rebounds a game as a sophomore.  

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Visiting Floyd Central rode big second and fourth quarters to a 51-34 season-opening win at Meade County (Ky.) on Tuesday night. 

The Greenwave led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Highlanders outscored the hosts 14-3 in the second to take a 25-18 lead into the locker room at halftime. 

Meade pulled within 31-25 by the end of the third period before Floyd put the game away by outscoring the hosts 20-9 in the final frame. 

Junior Caleb Washington scored a game-high 14 points — eight in the first quarter and six in the fourth — for the Highlanders. Brady Moore and Nathaniel Hoffman added 10 points apiece for Floyd. 

The Highlanders (1-0) will next face Evansville Harrison at 4:40 p.m. Saturday at the University of Southern Indiana. 

FLOYD CENTRAL 51, MEADE COUNTY 34

Floyd Central      11     14     6     20 — 51

Meade County     15      3      7       9 — 34

     Floyd Central (1-0): Kyle Poates 2, Brady Moore 10, Cole Harritt 3, Caleb Washington 14, Wesley Celichowski 2, Max Tripure 7, Nathaniel Hoffman 10, Zack Sims 3.  

     Meade County (0-1): Knoop 4, Parker 2, Crum 8, Beavin 9, Edwards 2, Ling 2, King 2, Johnson 5. 

     3-point field goals: Floyd Central 2 (Moore, Sims); Meade County 4 (Beavin, Crum, Johnson, Knoop). 

