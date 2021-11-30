BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Visiting Floyd Central rode big second and fourth quarters to a 51-34 season-opening win at Meade County (Ky.) on Tuesday night.
The Greenwave led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Highlanders outscored the hosts 14-3 in the second to take a 25-18 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Meade pulled within 31-25 by the end of the third period before Floyd put the game away by outscoring the hosts 20-9 in the final frame.
Junior Caleb Washington scored a game-high 14 points — eight in the first quarter and six in the fourth — for the Highlanders. Brady Moore and Nathaniel Hoffman added 10 points apiece for Floyd.
The Highlanders (1-0) will next face Evansville Harrison at 4:40 p.m. Saturday at the University of Southern Indiana.
FLOYD CENTRAL 51, MEADE COUNTY 34
Floyd Central 11 14 6 20 — 51
Meade County 15 3 7 9 — 34
Floyd Central (1-0): Kyle Poates 2, Brady Moore 10, Cole Harritt 3, Caleb Washington 14, Wesley Celichowski 2, Max Tripure 7, Nathaniel Hoffman 10, Zack Sims 3.
Meade County (0-1): Knoop 4, Parker 2, Crum 8, Beavin 9, Edwards 2, Ling 2, King 2, Johnson 5.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 2 (Moore, Sims); Meade County 4 (Beavin, Crum, Johnson, Knoop).
