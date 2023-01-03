BOYS' BASKETBALL: Pioneers roll over Rebels

CLARKSVILLE — Providence was sharp from start to finish and slammed Class 2A No. 8 Southwestern 68-42 Tuesday night at the Larkin Center.
The defending state champs bolted to a 12-0 lead in the opening minutes and never trailed en route to handing the Rebels their first loss of the season.
The Pioneers placed three players in double digits, led by junior Noah Lovan’s 21 points, in a rematch of last year’s Southwestern Sectional final.
“Our boys have been playing pretty good ball here recently against good teams, this Southwestern squad included,” said Providence head coach Ryan Miller, whose team routed the Rebels 56-26 in last season’s sectional championship game. “We knew we had to come out with a lot of effort, and they were really locked in from the start. Our guys executed the game plan right out of the gate and, for the most part, throughout the game.”
Junior Quentin Hesse scored 17 and senior Grant Seebold added 15, on the strength of four 3-pointers, for the Pioneers (6-3). Seebold netted 11 points in the first period as the home team led 25-9 at the first stop.
“I shot it pretty well in warmups and my teammates did a great job of finding me,” he said. “Fortunately I was able to knock down some shots to help us get going.”
The visitors weathered the blue storm in the second quarter and cut the Pioneers’ lead to 36-25 at intermission. Jamison Lewis scored 11 first-half points and kept the Rebels within striking distance.
“To their credit, they came out on fire and hit some big shots,” Southwestern head coach Zac Nussbaum said. “We haven’t played in 10 or 11 days and we may have been a little rusty. To our kids’ credit, they bounced back and made it a game at halftime. It’s hard to keep coming back against any team, but it’s really hard to come back against great teams like Providence.”
Lovan scored nine points in the third frame and Providence pushed its lead to 55-37 heading into the fourth. The vaunted Pioneer defense held Southwestern to just 26 percent shooting in the second half.
“We really just focus on defense. And (then) if we move the ball well, the offense will take care of itself,” Lovan said. “Everyone was hitting shots early and we were all connected defensively, so the great start was big. We just tried to really lock things down in the second half defensively.”
It was Lovan’s second straight 20-point game. The junior swingman scored 26 in Providence’s win over Silver Creek in the Dragons’ Holiday Tournament last week.
“Noah plays under control with a high basketball IQ and he’s very unselfish,” Miller said. “He looks for, and finds, his teammates. That makes everyone around him better. He’s doing a great job for us, and everyone is. Everyone has stepped up since (senior standout) Casey (Kaelin) got injured. We hope to get him back this month.”
Peyton Gwin led the Rebels (10-1) with 14. Peyton Cloud scored 11, as did Lewis.
“Providence has the best defense in Southern Indiana in my opinion,” Nussbaum said. “We only have one starter back from last season and we’ve been winning, so this was the first time this group was in a situation like tonight. The ball stopped moving for us and I thought we were trying to take four and five point shots.”
The Pioneers held Southwestern to a season low in points. The Rebels came into the game averaging 71 points per outing. The hosts shot 52 percent from the field, were plus-six in the turnover category and made nine more free throws than Southwestern attempted.
“We thought our offensive execution was solid in the first half, but we needed to get more stops in the second half,” said Miller, whose team has now won three straight over Southwestern. “They have some very talented scorers and we let them get loose for too many good looks in the second quarter. I think by in large we did a better job defensively in the second half by being more connected, aware and locked in on what we needed to do.”
Providence will host Clarksville (3-7) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the annual Town Championship game.
.
PROVIDENCE 68, SOUTHWESTERN 42
Southwestern 9 16 12 5 — 42
Providence 25 11 19 13 — 68
Southwestern (10-1): Peyton Cloud 11, Clayton Songag 2, Peyton Gwin 14, Jamison Lewis 11, Landon Kidwell 2, Barron Welsh 2.
Providence (6-3): Quentin Hesse 17, Noah Lovan 21, Brian Wall 4, Jaden Johnson 2, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 2, Grant Seebold 15, Bryson Whitlock 4, Charlie Scott 1, Cole Huett 2.
3-point field goals: Southwestern 7 of 22 (Cloud 3, Gwin, Lewis); Providence 8 of 15 (Hesse 3, Lovan, Seebold).
Rebounds: Southwestern 25, Providence 32.
Turnovers: Southwestern 12, Providence 6.
Field-goal shooting: Southwestern 16 of 46, Providence 24 of 46.
Free-throw shooting: Southwestern 3 of 6, Providence 12 of 19.
JV game: Providence 56-38.