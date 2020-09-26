NEW ALBANY – IU Southeast celebrated Senior Night with a 27-25, 25-22, 25-10 sweep of visiting Asbury (Ky.) in a River States Conference match Friday night.
Freshman Emilee Organ tallied a team-high 10 kills for the Grenadiers, while senior Alexis Bassett and freshman Izzy Stallard added eight apiece.
Slow-starting IUS (2-0, 2-0 RSC) fell behind 10-4 to open the contest but roared back to tie the first set at 14. Organ had three kills during the run to get the Grenadiers back into the match.
Back-to-back kills by Hannah Sipe and Stallard gave the Grenadiers set point, but Asbury tied the frame with a kill by Erin Sexauer. A service error by Rilee O'Day followed by a kill by Nichols gave IUS the opening set.
The second set saw both teams unable to pull away until the Grenadiers used an 8-1 run to take a 15-7 lead. The Eagles (2-1, 0-1 RSC) came back to tie the set at 20, but back-to-back kills by Jennie Malone and Organ, followed by another by Malone after an Asbury point, gave the Grenadiers a 23-21 lead. After an IUS attack error, Bassett and Stallard recorded consecutive kills to secure the second set.
The third set was all IUS. The Grenadiers jumped out to a 14-2 lead aided by eight Asbury errors. Freshman Abigail Vogel won the match for the Grenadiers with a kill.
The team's three seniors all helped IUS to victory. Sipe dished out 29 assists, Bassett recorded three aces and Kenna Burman had a team-high 16 digs.
IU Southeast travels to Midway (Ky.) at noon Saturday. Visiting spectators are not allowed at Midway's indoor athletic events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.