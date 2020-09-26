IUS seniors

IU Southeast celebrated senior volleyball players Alexis Bassett, Kenna Burman and Hannah Sipe on Friday night. 

 Photo courtesy IUS Athletics

NEW ALBANY – IU Southeast celebrated Senior Night with a 27-25, 25-22, 25-10 sweep of visiting Asbury (Ky.) in a River States Conference match Friday night. 

Freshman Emilee Organ tallied a team-high 10 kills for the Grenadiers, while senior Alexis Bassett and freshman Izzy Stallard added eight apiece. 

Slow-starting IUS (2-0, 2-0 RSC) fell behind 10-4 to open the contest but roared back to tie the first set at 14. Organ had three kills during the run to get the Grenadiers back into the match.

Back-to-back kills by Hannah Sipe and Stallard gave the Grenadiers set point, but Asbury tied the frame with a kill by Erin Sexauer. A service error by Rilee O'Day followed by a kill by Nichols gave IUS the opening set.

The second set saw both teams unable to pull away until the Grenadiers used an 8-1 run to take a 15-7 lead. The Eagles (2-1, 0-1 RSC) came back to tie the set at 20, but back-to-back kills by Jennie Malone and Organ, followed by another by Malone after an Asbury point, gave the Grenadiers a 23-21 lead. After an IUS attack error, Bassett and Stallard recorded consecutive kills to secure the second set.

The third set was all IUS. The Grenadiers jumped out to a 14-2 lead aided by eight Asbury errors. Freshman Abigail Vogel won the match for the Grenadiers with a kill.

The team's three seniors all helped IUS to victory. Sipe dished out 29 assists, Bassett recorded three aces and Kenna Burman had a team-high 16 digs.

IU Southeast travels to Midway (Ky.) at noon Saturday. Visiting spectators are not allowed at Midway's indoor athletic events.

Tags

Recommended for you