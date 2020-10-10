MARENGO — Borden and Floyd Central captured the boys' and girls' team titles at Saturday's Crawford County Sectional.
On the boys' side, the Braves placed three runners in the top 11 on their way to their second sectional title. Senior Gavin Just was the race runner-up, behind Corydon Central's Camden Marshall, for Borden, which won its first sectional crown in 2012.
Lody Cheatham and Blake Hoffman took 10th and 11 respectively for the Braves, who edged Floyd Central by three points (71-74) for the team title. New Albany was close behind in third (80).
Marshall won the 5K race in 16 minutes, 9 seconds. Just finished in 16:44.3. New Albany twins Aaron and Aidan Lord placed fourth (16:50.7) and fifth (16:54.9) respectively.
On the girls' side, 12th-ranked Floyd scored a perfect 15 points en route to its ninth consecutive sectional title. The Highlanders were led by junior Jaydon Cirincione, who crossed the finish line in 19:08.2. She was followed by teammates Savanna Liddle, a sophomore, who came in in 19:50.7 and Kaitlyn Stewart, a freshman, who finished in 20:18.8.
Providence sophomore Maci Hoskins finished fourth in 20:20.5. The Pioneers, however, fielded an incomplete team.
Following Hoskins were Floyd seniors Natalie Clare in fifth (20:41.0) and Sydney Baxter in sixth (20:46.3).
Corydon Central was second with 48 points while Borden took third with 75. The Braves were led by senior Kaylie Magallanes, who placed (21:04.5).
CRAWFORD COUNTY SECTIONAL
Saturday at Marengo
Boys
Team scores: 1. Borden 71, 2. Floyd Central 74, 3. New Albany 80, 4. Corydon Central 91, 5. South Central 122, 6. Providence 144, 7. North Harrison 145, 8. Christian Academy 207, 9. Paoli 260, Crawford County inc., Clarksville inc., Lanesville inc.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Camden Marshall (Corydon) 16:09.0; 2. Gavin Just (Borden) 16:44.3; 3. Maddox Baker (SC) 16:46.9; 4. Aaron Lord (NA) 16:50.7; 5. Aidan Lord (NA) 16:54.9; 6. Jacob Wenning (NH) 17:06.0; 7. Oxiel Castro (NH) 17:23.0; 8. Will Conway (FC) 17:26.0; 9. Ben Kelly (PHS) 17:26.1; 10. Lody Cheatham (Borden) 17:29.3.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 15, 2. Corydon Central 48, 3. Borden 75, 4. North Harrison 132, 5. Lanesville 149, 6. Crawford County 163, 7. Paoli 166.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 19:08.2; 2. Savanna Liddle (FC) 19:50.7; 3. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 20:18.8; 4. Maci Hoskins (PHS) 20:20.5; 5. Natalie Clare (FC) 20:41.0; 6. Sydney Baxter (FC) 20:46.3; 7. Addison Applegate (CC) 20:51.1; 8. Kaylie Magallanes (Borden) 21:04.5; 9. Emily Armstrong (CC) 21:15.0; 10. Emily Gunther (CC) 21:52.0.
