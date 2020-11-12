BORDEN — Borden outscored visiting Clarksville 15-3 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 37-28 triumph Thursday night.
The Generals led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter, 17-14 at halftime and 25-22 heading into the final frame before the Braves rallied.
"We came out of the gates flat and our shots weren't falling. Credit to Clarksville, they outplayed us for the majority of the game, but I liked our grit in the fourth quarter," Borden coach Matt Vick said.
Emily Cissell tallied a team-high 14 points, on the strength of four 3-pointers, for the Braves. Caitlyn Cook added nine points thanks to a trio of trifectas.
Jasmine Walker scored 14 points to pace the Generals (0-2), who host Rock Creek at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Borden (2-1) visits Cannelton at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
BORDEN 37, CLARKSVILLE 28
Borden 4 10 8 15 — 37
Clarksville 6 11 8 3 — 28
Borden (2-1): Kaylie Magallanes 5, Delaney Smith 4, Kaela Rose 5, Caitlyn Cook 9, Emily Cissell 14.
Clarksville (0-2): Gaines 2, Bagshaw 2, Nixe 2, Leezer 3, Perez 5, Walker 14.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 1 (Perez); Borden 7 (Cissell 4, Cook 3).
