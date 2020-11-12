BORDEN — Borden outscored visiting Clarksville 15-3 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 37-28 triumph Thursday night.
The Generals led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter, 17-14 at halftime and 25-22 heading into the final frame before the Braves rallied.
“We came out of the gates flat and our shots weren’t falling. Credit to Clarksville, they outplayed us for the majority of the game, but I liked our grit in the fourth quarter,” Borden coach Matt Vick said.
Emily Cissell tallied a team-high 14 points, on the strength of four 3-pointers, for the Braves. Caitlyn Cook added nine points thanks to a trio of trifectas.
Jasmine Walker scored 14 points to pace the Generals (0-2), who host Rock Creek at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Borden (2-1) visits Cannelton at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
BORDEN 37, CLARKSVILLE 28
Borden 4 10 8 15 — 37
Clarksville 6 11 8 3 — 28
Borden (2-1): Kaylie Magallanes 5, Delaney Smith 4, Kaela Rose 5, Caitlyn Cook 9, Emily Cissell 14.
Clarksville (0-2): Gaines 2, Bagshaw 2, Nixe 2, Leezer 3, Perez 5, Walker 14.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 1 (Perez); Borden 7 (Cissell 4, Cook 3).
BRAVES BEAT BULLDOGS
BROWNSTOWN — Class 3A No. 7 Brownstown Central built an early lead, then pulled away late for a 65-37 victory over visiting New Albany on Thursday night.
The Braves led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter, 31-21 at halftime and 47-33 at the end of the third period before outscoring the Bulldogs 18-4 in the final frame.
Katherine Benter tallied a game-high 27 points for the Braves (2-0) while Maddy Hackman added 16 on the strength of five 3-pointers.
Senior Layne Burke led New Albany with 11 points while Journey Howard and Vanessa Burns added seven apiece.
The Bulldogs (1-1) visit 3A No. 3 Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 65, NEW ALBANY 37
New Albany 11 10 12 4 — 37
Brownstown Central 19 12 16 18 — 65
New Albany (1-1): Taylor Treat 3, Delani Ewing 5, Journey Howard 7, Alaina Walker 2, Layne Burke 11, Vanessa Burns 7, Myah Mitchell 2.
Brownstown Central (2-0): Kalee Borden 2, Maddy Hackman 16, Emma Klinge 4, Katherine Benter 27, Andrea Bair 2, Kelsey Wischmeier 4, Hannah Stahl 3, Avery Koch 6.
3-point field goals: New Albany 6 (Burke 3, Burns 2, Ewing); Brownstown Central 8 (Hackman 5, Benter 2, Klinge, Stahl).
