JEFFERSONVILLE — Shooting Stars were falling from the sky left and right at Jeffersonville on Tuesday night.
Bedford North Lawrence provided the light show, raining in 18 3-pointers en route to a 84-37 victory over the Red Devils in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash at Johnson Arena.
Class 4A No. 7 BNL (7-1, 3-0) placed four players in double figures, led by Karsyn Norman’s 21 points, and forced 26 Red Devil turnovers.
“You just can’t turn the ball over against a team like Bedford, especially when they’re shooting like that,” Jeff head coach Missy Voyles said. “They seemed to hit everything — contested threes, wide-open threes, from three feet beyond the line, it was everything. I’ve seen all of their games and that’s the best I’ve ever seen them shoot. They are just pure shooters. You really can’t help off of anyone.”
The visitors were 18 for 29 (62.1 percent) from long range.
“I think if Bedford makes it to semistate, they’re going to state because they really like our rims,” Voyles said in jest, noting that Johnson Arena is the Class 4A south semistate site. “Even their JV kids came in at the end, eye-balled and hit a three.”
Jeff (1-6, 0-2) held its own early by hitting the boards hard, but the Stars’ pressure and lights-out shooting proved too much. Bedford, which has now won six of the last seven meetings with the Red Devils, outscored the hosts 19-8 in the first quarter and 26-7 in the second frame to claim a commanding 45-15 halftime advantage.
“All things considered, I didn’t think our half-court defense was bad,” Voyles said. “They weren’t driving past us and I think we battled underneath for rebounds. Cadence Singleton had a good game underneath.”
The Red Devils were led by Tatum McFarland’s 12 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers. Singleton added eight for Jeff, which shot 41.4 percent from the floor and hit 9 of 14 from the foul line.
“I asked our team to compete and I think we did that. I think we rebounded well overall,” Voyles said. “We got after loose balls, even right to the end. We played with a lot of energy.”
After winning its opener over Austin, Jeff has lost six straight and is off to its worst start since the 2011-12 season. Despite the bumps in the road so far, Voyles sees a lot of positives from her team of late.
“We’ve been practicing well but not transferring that to game-day, but I think the last two games we have done that and we’re competing,” the first-year coach said. “I have a lot of young kids out there playing and it’s going to be awhile, but I think we’re going to get there.”
The Red Devils are scheduled to be back on the hardwood at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, when they host Columbus East.
The Stars, meanwhile, host Seymour on Thursday, then host Silver Creek a week later.
