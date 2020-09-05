CINCINNATI — Ben Hambleton threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns, while Drew Ramsey rolled up 178 yards of total offense to lead Cincinnati Elder to a 42-14 triumph over visiting Class 5A No. 7 Floyd Central on Friday night at The Pit.
Hambleton threw three TDs in the first half, staking the Panthers to a 35-6 lead.
Hambleton tossed his first touchdown pass — a 46-yarder to Ramsey — 1 minute, 57 seconds into the game, giving Elder a lead it wouldn't lose.
Cooper Johnson scored on a 4-yard run three minutes later to push the Panthers' lead to 14-0.
The Highlanders responded with a scoring drive of their own, which senior quarterback Tristan Polk capped off with a 4-yard TD run to pull Floyd within 14-6 with 3:50 to play in the first period.
The second quarter was pretty much all Elder. Johnson scored on a 5-yard run 1:13 into the period before Hambleton tossed a 54-yard touchdown pass to Lance Neville and a 17-yard TD to Scott Nieman. The latter, with 40 seconds left, put the Panthers up 35-6 at halftime.
Floyd senior Wenkers Wright ran away for a 71-yard touchdown 41 seconds into the second half. Polk's conversion pass to Kaleb Quenichet made it 35-14.
Elder was in the end zone less than four minutes later, though, as Hambleton hooked up with Nieman again, this time for a 23-yard TD.
Hambleton, a junior, completed 16 of 19 passes. Ramsey hauled in eight of those for 111 yards while also running eight times for 67 yards. Johnson led the Panthers with 10 carries for 86 yards.
Wright finished with 14 carries for 142 yards, while Polk completed 7 of 14 passes for 135 yards with two interceptions. Eli Branham had two receptions for 67 yards.
Floyd Central (2-1) will open Hoosier Hills Conference play next Friday night when it travels to rival New Albany. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Buerk Field.
CINCY ELDER 42, FLOYD CENTRAL 14
Floyd 6 0 8 0 — 14
Elder 14 21 7 0 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
E — Drew Ramsey 46 pass from Ben Hambleton (Andrew Mueller kick), 10:03.
E — Cooper Johnson 4 run (Mueller kick), 7:03.
FC — Tristan Polk 4 run (kick failed), 3:50.
Second quarter
E — Johnson 5 run (Mueller kick), 10:47.
E — Lance Neville 54 pass from Hambleton (Mueller kick), 9:00.
E — Scott Nieman 17 pass from Hambleton (Mueller kick), 0:40.
Third quarter
FC — Wenkers Wright 71 run (Kaleb Quenichet pass from Polk), 11:19.
E — Nieman 23 pass from Hambleton (Mueller kick), 7:24.
GAME STATISTICS
Passing
Floyd (7-14-2-135) — Tristan Polk 7-14-2-135.
Elder (16-19-0-305) — Ben Hambleton 16-19-0-305.
Rushing
Floyd (29-163) — Wenkers Wright 14-142, Jase Robinson 5-15, Andrew Spurgeon 2-12, Cody Bibelhauser 2-2, George Bouch 1-1, Caleb Slaughter 1-(-1), Polk 4-(-8).
Elder (24-164) — Cooper Johnson 10-86, Drew Ramsey 8-67, Brad Hornschmeyer 1-9, Marco Sabato 1-5, Will Summers 2-0, Hambleton 2-(-3).
Receiving
Floyd — Eli Branham 2-67, Zac Hutslar 1-40, Kaleb Quenichet 2-19, Jake Hausz 1-6, Wright 1-3.
Elder — Ramsey 8-111, Lance Neville 1-54, Andrew Harp 1-45, Scott Nieman 2-40, Sabato 3-33, David Larkins 1-22.
PACERS OUTLAST LIONS
VEVAY — Hunter Records' touchdown with 3 minutes, 23 seconds to play lifted Switzerland County to a 19-12 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Friday night.
The Pacers led 6-0 in the first half until Lions freshman quarterback Seth Sleepe scored on a 4-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal with 3:54 to play in the. The two-point conversion try failed, but it was still 6-all.
Creek took a 12-6 lead with a pick-six before Switzerland County tied it on a touchdown pass with 9:40 left in the third quarter.
That set the stage for Records' game-winning TD.
The same two teams will meet again Sept. 25 at the Woehrle Athletic Complex.
The Lions (0-2) visit Crawford County (0-2), which lost 58-0 at Perry Central on Friday night, at 7 p.m. next Friday night.
