AREA CALENDAR
Football
Class 5A regional — Jeffersonville at Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Cannelton at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Corydon Central, 8 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Campbellsville at IUS, 7 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
IUS at St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Borden at Cannelton, 11 a.m.
Providence vs. TBA, noon at Corydon
Evansville Harrison at Floyd Central, 3 p.m.
Providence vs. TBA, 5:30 or 7:30 p.m. at Corydon
New Washington at CAI, 6 p.m.
Switzerland County at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.
New Albany at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Bloomington South, ppd.
SPORTS ON AIR
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Florida International
7 p.m., FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota
7:30 p.m., ESPN — East Carolina at Cincinnati
GOLF
1 p.m., ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show
7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Jeffersonville at Castle
HORSE RACING
Noon, FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — KT at Doosan, Game 4
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m., NBCSN — Wisconsin at Notre Dame
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
5:30 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Florida State, Semifinals, Cary, N.C.
7 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Louisiana State vs. Alabama, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
8 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Semifinals, Cary, N.C.
9:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Kentucky, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
RODEO
11 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas
RUGBY
3:30 a.m., FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, Women State of Origin
SWIMMING
10 a.m., NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open
TENNIS
8 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 1
11 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi State
8 p.m., ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
10 a.m., NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship
3 p.m., NBC — 12 Hours of Sebring: From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.
5:05 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
BOXING
10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, ABC — Indiana at Michigan State
Noon, ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
Noon, BTN — Illinois at Rutgers
Noon, CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Marshall
Noon, ESPN — Georgia at Missouri
Noon, ESPN2 — Miami at Virginia Tech
Noon, ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Troy
Noon, FOX — TCU at West Virginia
Noon, FS1 — Penn State at Nebraska
Noon, SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
3:30 p.m., ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College
3:30 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
3:30 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Maryland
3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Southern Miss at Western Kentucky
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Colorado at Stanford
3:30 p.m., FOX — USC at Arizona
4 p.m., FS1 — Baylor at Texas Tech
7 p.m., ESPN — Arkansas at Florida
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Tulsa
7 p.m., FOX — Oregon at Washington State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — SMU at Tulsa
7:30 p.m., ABC — Wisconsin at Michigan
7:30 p.m., ACCN — Florida State at NC State
7:30 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
7:30 p.m., ACCN — Florida State at North Carolina State
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida
7:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
10:30 p.m., ESPN2 — California at Arizona State
10:30 p.m., FS1 — Utah at UCLA
11 p.m., FS1 — Oregon State at Washington
GOLF
1 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
Midnight, ESPN2 — Doosan at KT, Game 5 (if necessary)
SWIMMING
1:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)
WOMEN’S SOCCER
8 a.m., NBCSN — FASL: Birmingham City at Aston Villa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.