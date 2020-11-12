AREA CALENDAR

Football

Class 5A regional — Jeffersonville at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Cannelton at Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Seymour, 7:30 p.m.

Providence at Corydon Central, 8 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Campbellsville at IUS, 7 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

IUS at St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Borden at Cannelton, 11 a.m.

Providence vs. TBA, noon at Corydon

Evansville Harrison at Floyd Central, 3 p.m.

Providence vs. TBA, 5:30 or 7:30 p.m. at Corydon

New Washington at CAI, 6 p.m.

Switzerland County at Henryville, 7:30 p.m.

New Albany at Silver Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Bloomington South, ppd.

SPORTS ON AIR

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m., CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Florida International

7 p.m., FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota

7:30 p.m., ESPN — East Carolina at Cincinnati

GOLF

1 p.m., ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — High School Football Kickoff Show

7 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Jeffersonville at Castle

HORSE RACING

Noon, FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

4:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — KT at Doosan, Game 4

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m., NBCSN — Wisconsin at Notre Dame

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

5:30 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Florida State, Semifinals, Cary, N.C.

7 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Louisiana State vs. Alabama, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala.

8 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Semifinals, Cary, N.C.

9:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Kentucky, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala.

RODEO

11 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas

RUGBY

3:30 a.m., FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, Women State of Origin

SWIMMING

10 a.m., NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open

TENNIS

8 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 1

11 a.m., TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m., SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi State

8 p.m., ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

10 a.m., NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship

3 p.m., NBC — 12 Hours of Sebring: From Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla.

5:05 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

BOXING

10 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon, ABC — Indiana at Michigan State

Noon, ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

Noon, BTN — Illinois at Rutgers

Noon, CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Marshall

Noon, ESPN — Georgia at Missouri

Noon, ESPN2 — Miami at Virginia Tech

Noon, ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Troy

Noon, FOX — TCU at West Virginia

Noon, FS1 — Penn State at Nebraska

Noon, SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

3:30 p.m., ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College

3:30 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

3:30 p.m., BTN — Ohio State at Maryland

3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Southern Miss at Western Kentucky

3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Colorado at Stanford

3:30 p.m., FOX — USC at Arizona

4 p.m., FS1 — Baylor at Texas Tech

7 p.m., ESPN — Arkansas at Florida

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Tulsa

7 p.m., FOX — Oregon at Washington State

7 p.m., ESPN2 — SMU at Tulsa

7:30 p.m., ABC — Wisconsin at Michigan

7:30 p.m., ACCN — Florida State at NC State

7:30 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

7:30 p.m., ACCN — Florida State at North Carolina State

7:30 p.m., ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida

7:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

10:30 p.m., ESPN2 — California at Arizona State

10:30 p.m., FS1 — Utah at UCLA

11 p.m., FS1 — Oregon State at Washington

GOLF

1 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

Midnight, ESPN2 — Doosan at KT, Game 5 (if necessary)

SWIMMING

1:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

8 a.m., NBCSN — FASL: Birmingham City at Aston Villa

