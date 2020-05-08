SOUTHERN INDIANA — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers has selected a former police officer and 20-year-member of the Indiana General Assembly as his running mate.
Myers announced Linda Lawson on Friday as his choice for lieutenant governor for the November runoff.
Lawson was the first woman to lead a caucus in the Indiana House when she was selected as Democratic leader in 2012. She was a 24-year-veteran of the Hammond Police Department and served 12 years on the Hammond School Board.
"The selection of a running mate is an incredibly important decision, and one I did not take lightly," Myers said in a video message posted on social media.
He touted Lawson's leadership ability, which has included chairing the Indiana House Judiciary Committee.
"While she was there, she was a tireless advocate for women, Hoosier workers and for education," Myers said.
Lawson retired from the Legislature in 2018. She was the first woman on the Hammond Police Department, serving as a patrol officer before ascending to the role of captain.
In a news release, Lawson said she was intrigued by the idea of helping the state recover from the damage done by the coronavirus.
"I spent several terms on the employment committee in the legislature and know that there will be important issues to deal with over the next few years as a result of the pandemic," she said.
Indiana Ninth District Democratic Chair Adam Dickey hailed Lawson as a choice who will bring together "public health and public safety at a critical time in Indiana's history."
"In selecting Linda Lawson for the Democratic ticket, Woody Myers has reshaped the Gubernatorial race," Dickey stated in a news release. "Hoosiers can depend upon their leadership to bring Indiana back from the economic fallout of the coronavirus and put our state on the path to new growth and prosperity."
Myers is running unopposed in the June primary and will face incumbent Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in the November general election. Bill Levin and Donald Rainwater will face off in the primary for the Libertarian nomination.
