The Jeffersonville/Clark Co. N.A.A.C.P. will host an opportunity for members of the community to meet and speak with candidates running for local office on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 7:30 pm.
The Candidates Meet-and-Greet will take place at Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 E.15th Street in Jeffersonville. The meet-and-greet format will allow community members to interact directly with candidates to become better informed in advance of the local elections in November. Everybody is invited.
Candidates who wish to participate are encouraged to contact Antia Fields, President of the Jeffersonville/Clark Co. N.A.A.C.P., at 502-751-2554.
Light refreshments will be served. The N.A.A.C.P is non-partisan.
