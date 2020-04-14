Due to the continuing public health emergency, Gov. Eric Holcomb's Executive Orders 20-04 and 20-09, as well as guidance from Indiana's Public Access Counselor, the New Albany Floyd County Animal Control Authority meeting regularly scheduled for April 16 is cancelled.
The Authority is able to meet if the need arises, but will continue to limit meetings during this public health emergency as public access is limited.
Floyd County Historical Society
The April meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society scheduled for April 28, to be presented by Curt Peters, entitled "The Preservation of New Albany's Fire Apparatus" has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date at the Vintage Fire Museum. The season opening exhibit at the society's Padgett Museum scheduled for May 9, 2020, has also been postponed to a later date.
ICI Reunion
The May ICI Reunion has been cancelled this year because of the Coronavirus. The hope is to hold the reunion in November.
For more information call 502-727-8928.
